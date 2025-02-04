Change of service in Army+: what you need to know when transferring to the Armed Forces

ukenru
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 26906 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 67588 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 102880 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 106244 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 124285 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 102435 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 130094 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103558 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113311 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116914 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Popular news
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 106838 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 103402 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 93648 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 112823 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 107271 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 26906 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 124285 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 130094 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 162960 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 153038 views
Actual people
Actual places
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 1065 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 8477 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 107271 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 112823 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 138685 views
Actual
Change of service in Army+: what you need to know when transferring to the Armed Forces

Change of service in Army+: what you need to know when transferring to the Armed Forces

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 24496 views

13 thousand military personnel have received approval for transfer through Army+. The Ministry of Defense explained the difference between orders and instructions, as well as what to do if they are not fulfilled.

In the more than two months of the service's operation, 13 thousand servicemen have received approval for transfer through the Army+ app. However, the military are sometimes waiting for an order to transfer, although an order is prepared and sent to the unit instead. The Ministry of Defense explained the difference between orders and instructions, UNN reports.

Is there a difference between an order and a decree?

For officers, the Personnel Center of the Armed Forces prepares an order for transfer. At the same time, for privates, sergeants and non-commissioned officers, it is an order. Both documents are binding. At present, it can take up to two weeks to prepare and deliver orders and instructions for transfer to units.

However, it is important to distinguish between these documents. When applying to a military unit, a soldier or sergeant should ask for a transfer order. Army+ records cases when the order is ready, but the military are still not transferred, waiting for the order.

Image

If the position has recently changed, is it possible to transfer?

When changing the place of service, the order does not indicate the position of the military. Only the name, rank, unit number and taxpayer card number are indicated. Thus, if a position within the same military unit has changed, this is not an obstacle to transfer.

An order or instruction is not being followed - what should I do

This is a violation of a serviceman's right, as orders and instructions are binding. The Central Department for the Protection of Servicemen's Rights, together with the military authorities, respond to possible cases of commanders ignoring orders and monitor their implementation.

If a military unit has received an order or instruction but ignores its implementation, it is necessary to report it to Army+ through the form: Menu → Support → Frequently Asked Questions → Change of place of service. Select the desired question at the top. The Central Department for the Protection of Servicemen's Rights will receive the request and monitor the implementation of the order or transfer order.

The Ministry of Defense explained why orders for transfer through Army+ sometimes take a long time to arrive13.01.25, 14:15 • 24432 views

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

SocietyWar
ministerstvo-oborony-ukrainaMinistry of Defense of Ukraine
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine

