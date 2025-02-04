Change of service in Army+: what you need to know when transferring to the Armed Forces

In the more than two months of the service's operation, 13 thousand servicemen have received approval for transfer through the Army+ app. However, the military are sometimes waiting for an order to transfer, although an order is prepared and sent to the unit instead. The Ministry of Defense explained the difference between orders and instructions, UNN reports.

Is there a difference between an order and a decree?



For officers, the Personnel Center of the Armed Forces prepares an order for transfer. At the same time, for privates, sergeants and non-commissioned officers, it is an order. Both documents are binding. At present, it can take up to two weeks to prepare and deliver orders and instructions for transfer to units.

However, it is important to distinguish between these documents. When applying to a military unit, a soldier or sergeant should ask for a transfer order. Army+ records cases when the order is ready, but the military are still not transferred, waiting for the order.

If the position has recently changed, is it possible to transfer?



When changing the place of service, the order does not indicate the position of the military. Only the name, rank, unit number and taxpayer card number are indicated. Thus, if a position within the same military unit has changed, this is not an obstacle to transfer.

An order or instruction is not being followed - what should I do

This is a violation of a serviceman's right, as orders and instructions are binding. The Central Department for the Protection of Servicemen's Rights, together with the military authorities, respond to possible cases of commanders ignoring orders and monitor their implementation.

If a military unit has received an order or instruction but ignores its implementation, it is necessary to report it to Army+ through the form: Menu → Support → Frequently Asked Questions → Change of place of service. Select the desired question at the top. The Central Department for the Protection of Servicemen's Rights will receive the request and monitor the implementation of the order or transfer order.

