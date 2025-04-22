CCD: Russia records a record number of serious crimes - more than 170,000 cases in three months of 2025

The level of serious crime is rapidly increasing in Russia. In particular, in the first quarter of 2025, 170.8 thousand serious and especially serious crimes were registered in the country. This was reported by the Center for Countering Disinformation (CCD) in Telegram, writes UNN.

"The number of serious crimes has increased sharply in the Russian Federation. According to official statistics from the Ministry of Internal Affairs, a record since the beginning of the so-called "SVO" was recorded in the first quarter of 2025 – 170.8 thousand serious and especially serious crimes. Compared to the same period last year, their number increased by 13.6%," the statement reads.

As reported, the main reason for this is the actual encouragement of violence by the Russian authorities, which, for signing a contract with the Ministry of Defense to participate in the "SVO", release criminals from punishment, including at the stage of pre-trial investigation.

One way or another, getting into civilian life, such people commit new crimes, and the Russian authorities are trying to silence this in order not to discredit the "heroes" - noted in the CCD.

Against the background of the continuation of aggression against Ukraine, economic instability and a decrease in the standard of living in the country, a further increase in serious crimes in the Russian Federation is predicted.

