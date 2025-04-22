CCD: Russia records a record number of serious crimes - more than 170,000 cases in three months of 2025

$41.400.01
47.030.02
ukenru
Ukraine, Britain, France, and the USA will hold talks in London on Wednesday - Zelenskyy
April 21, 04:24 PM • 22062 views

Ukraine, Britain, France, and the USA will hold talks in London on Wednesday - Zelenskyy

Exclusive
April 21, 02:32 PM • 69418 views

Sviatoslav Shevchuk and Mykola Bychok: Expert told if there is a chance for Ukrainian Catholic hierarchs to become Pope

April 21, 01:43 PM • 42542 views

Syrskyi: Russians are trying to dislodge Defense Forces from the Kursk region and capture border territories of Sumy region, the enemy's offensive has been thwarted

Exclusive
April 21, 01:37 PM • 40522 views

In the Rada, they are against the transfer of NAAS land to the State Property Fund, as this will lead to the undermining of food and economic security

Exclusive
April 21, 01:18 PM • 41952 views

From 6 museums in deoccupied regions, Russia stole almost 35,000 exhibits - Ministry of Culture

Exclusive
April 21, 01:11 PM • 30762 views

The Rada demands an audit of state lands transferred to the State Property Fund for further lease

Exclusive
April 21, 12:22 PM • 25740 views

The State Employment Center told which professions are currently most in demand

April 21, 10:05 AM • 67932 views

Who Will Sit on the Holy See After Pope Francis: Main Contenders and Election Rules

Exclusive
April 21, 09:18 AM • 39647 views

Sweets in children's diet: a pediatrician explained when and how much is allowed

April 21, 08:55 AM • 53409 views

Who was Pope Francis and what did he say about Ukraine

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Погода
+12°
1m/s
56%
749 mm
Popular news

Apple in the shadows: how the grey market for electronics hits the budgets of Ukraine, the EU, and the US

April 21, 02:13 PM • 34168 views

"They are passionate about their work": expert on the threat of destruction of Ukrainian science due to the seizure of NAAS lands

April 21, 03:15 PM • 38828 views

NASA's rover discovered elements on Mars that may indicate the existence of life on the Red Planet

April 21, 03:48 PM • 10022 views

Teenager near Kyiv raced with police and caused a traffic accident

April 21, 03:48 PM • 8364 views

Chinese company announced a breakthrough in the production of batteries for electric vehicles

April 21, 04:26 PM • 12453 views
Publications

"They are passionate about their work": expert on the threat of destruction of Ukrainian science due to the seizure of NAAS lands

April 21, 03:15 PM • 38872 views

Sviatoslav Shevchuk and Mykola Bychok: Expert told if there is a chance for Ukrainian Catholic hierarchs to become Pope
Exclusive

April 21, 02:32 PM • 69418 views

Apple in the shadows: how the grey market for electronics hits the budgets of Ukraine, the EU, and the US

April 21, 02:13 PM • 34207 views

What to do in the garden in May: tasks that cannot be missed

April 21, 12:52 PM • 41953 views

Who Will Sit on the Holy See After Pope Francis: Main Contenders and Election Rules

April 21, 10:05 AM • 67932 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Pope Francis

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Marco Rubio

Steve Witkoff

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Vatican City

United Kingdom

China

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Hailey Bieber shared touching photos with son Jack on Easter

April 21, 01:36 PM • 16676 views

Jewellery worth €10 million stolen: ‘Kim Kardashian's ‘grandfathers’ robbers to stand trial

April 21, 12:58 PM • 20777 views

John Cena Surpassed Everyone at WrestleMania: 17th Champion Title

April 21, 12:03 PM • 18769 views

Fans are again concerned about Justin Bieber's condition after strange behavior at a Coachella party

April 21, 09:54 AM • 52680 views

Kristen Stewart married fiancée Dylan Meyer: ceremony took place in Los Angeles

April 21, 08:54 AM • 54503 views
Actual

Instagram

Unmanned aerial vehicle

Truth Social

SAR-Lupe

The Guardian

CCD: Russia records a record number of serious crimes - more than 170,000 cases in three months of 2025

Kyiv • UNN

 • 274 views

In the first quarter of 2025, 170.8 thousand serious and especially serious crimes were recorded. This may be due to the encouragement of violence by the Russian authorities.

CCD: Russia records a record number of serious crimes - more than 170,000 cases in three months of 2025

The level of serious crime is rapidly increasing in Russia. In particular, in the first quarter of 2025, 170.8 thousand serious and especially serious crimes were registered in the country. This was reported by the Center for Countering Disinformation (CCD) in Telegram, writes UNN.

Details 

"The number of serious crimes has increased sharply in the Russian Federation. According to official statistics from the Ministry of Internal Affairs, a record since the beginning of the so-called "SVO" was recorded in the first quarter of 2025 – 170.8 thousand serious and especially serious crimes. Compared to the same period last year, their number increased by 13.6%," the statement reads.

As reported, the main reason for this is the actual encouragement of violence by the Russian authorities, which, for signing a contract with the Ministry of Defense to participate in the "SVO", release criminals from punishment, including at the stage of pre-trial investigation. 

One way or another, getting into civilian life, such people commit new crimes, and the Russian authorities are trying to silence this in order not to discredit the "heroes"

- noted in the CCD.

Against the background of the continuation of aggression against Ukraine, economic instability and a decrease in the standard of living in the country, a further increase in serious crimes in the Russian Federation is predicted.

Russia is disrupting Trump's peace efforts in Ukraine and intensifying attacks - Kovalenko18.04.25, 15:08 • 9235 views

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

Crimes and emergencies
Donald Trump
Ukraine
Brent
$66.52
Bitcoin
$87,168.10
S&P 500
$5,104.50
Tesla
$223.45
Газ TTF
$35.66
Золото
$3,442.34
Ethereum
$1,577.61