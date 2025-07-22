Caused over UAH 5 billion in damages to the state: case of illegal coal mining at Donbas mine completed

The State Bureau of Investigation has completed the investigation into the illegal coal mining at one of the mines in Donetsk Oblast. According to the investigation, the criminal group caused damages to the state amounting to over 5 billion hryvnias by selling coal to the population and state institutions. This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General, writes UNN.

Details

In September 2021, members of the criminal organization, through threats and by forging official documents, seized the territory of one of the mines in Donetsk Oblast for illegal coal mining. They did not have special permits. They sold coal through a number of enterprises to the population and budgetary organizations. One of the active participants in the criminal organization turned out to be the head of the local settlement council. He is currently on the wanted list.

Under the procedural guidance of the Office of the Prosecutor General, the SBI completed the pre-trial investigation. The investigation established that during 2021-2024, the criminal organization was engaged in illegal extraction and sale of coal in the temporarily occupied territory of Donetsk, causing more than 5 billion hryvnias in damages to the state. - the report states.

Nine members of the criminal organization are suspected of creating, leading a criminal organization, as well as participating in it, obstructing lawful economic activity, forging and using forged documents, illegal extraction of minerals, and legalizing property obtained by criminal means (Parts 1-3 of Article 255, Part 3 of Article 206, Parts 3, 4 of Article 358, Part 3 of Article 240, Part 3 of Article 209 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

The pre-trial investigation was carried out by investigators of the State Bureau of Investigation with the operational support of units of this body.

