Caused damages to the company in the amount of UAH 730 million: former managers of Zaporizhzhiaoblenergo exposed

Zelenskyy said he has a "very clear message" for Putin
10:49 AM • 10902 views

Zelenskyy said he has a "very clear message" for Putin

10:37 AM • 22921 views

Trump said his priority is to stop conflicts, not start them

09:17 AM • 24734 views

Zelenskyy arrives in Ankara

May 15, 06:00 AM • 49543 views

Rutte: there is "cautious optimism" amid potential Ukraine-Russia talks, but it all depends on Moscow

May 14, 06:32 PM • 126388 views

Ukrainian Cup: Shakhtar defeated Dynamo in a penalty shootout

May 14, 02:42 PM • 126255 views

Witkoff and Rubio will arrive in Istanbul to participate in negotiations on Ukraine on May 16 - media

May 14, 01:55 PM • 239467 views

Second semi-final of Eurovision 2025: who will perform and where to watch

Exclusive
May 14, 01:50 PM • 101692 views

""He wants to expand his powers to the heavens": Yanchenko explained why the head of ARMA Duma is resisting the reform"

May 14, 01:18 PM • 70755 views

The Council of Europe has launched the creation of a Special Tribunal regarding the aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine

May 14, 12:09 PM • 187893 views

Negotiations in Turkey: what is known about a possible meeting between Zelensky and Putin

ISW: Russia demands that NATO abandon its open door policy for Ukraine and establish a proxy government in Kyiv

May 15, 02:38 AM • 137181 views

There are no Russian ships in the Black and Azov Seas, but there is a threat in the Mediterranean - Navy

May 15, 03:36 AM • 62242 views

Explosions rang out in a number of regional centers of Ukraine on May 15

May 15, 04:23 AM • 117027 views

Netflix announced the release of a new season and showed a teaser for "Bridgerton"

May 15, 05:19 AM • 85571 views

Bruce Springsteen called the Trump administration "corrupt, incompetent and treasonous"

07:51 AM • 24790 views
“Gray” electronics market is expected to shrink in 2025 – international experts

May 14, 04:34 PM • 121063 views

Negotiations in Istanbul: main statements and events on the eve of the meeting between Ukraine and the Russian Federation

May 14, 04:00 PM • 188202 views

Second semi-final of Eurovision 2025: who will perform and where to watch

May 14, 01:55 PM • 239467 views

Negotiations in Turkey: what is known about a possible meeting between Zelensky and Putin

May 14, 12:09 PM • 187893 views

Small privatization experience on the example of Vinnytsia Institute of Land Management: inconsistencies and a winner with a "flavor"

May 14, 09:23 AM • 203170 views
Bruce Springsteen called the Trump administration "corrupt, incompetent and treasonous"

07:51 AM • 25712 views

Netflix announced the release of a new season and showed a teaser for "Bridgerton"

May 15, 05:19 AM • 86494 views

Kim Kardashian appeared in court in Paris wearing millions of dollars worth of diamonds

May 14, 02:08 PM • 61052 views

Eurovision 2025: Who Will Make the Top 5 - Bookmakers' Predictions

May 14, 11:12 AM • 82046 views

How to save overripe bananas: three simple recipes

May 14, 09:18 AM • 91532 views
Caused damages to the company in the amount of UAH 730 million: former managers of Zaporizhzhiaoblenergo exposed

Kyiv • UNN

 • 932 views

SBU and BEB exposed the former director and commercial director of PJSC. They concluded an agreement, as a result of which the company suffered losses of UAH 730 million.

Caused damages to the company in the amount of UAH 730 million: former managers of Zaporizhzhiaoblenergo exposed

The Security Service and the Bureau of Economic Security exposed the former general director and commercial director of PJSC "Zaporizhzhiaoblenergo", who allowed the company to suffer losses of UAH 730 million. This is reported by the SBU, writes UNN.

Details

According to the case file, in 2019 the defendants entered into an agreement with an industrial enterprise for the supply of electricity to its production facilities.

According to the agreement, the manufacturer was to receive electricity from the state-owned company at the 2nd class tariff, which is intended for industrial facilities that do not have their own substation

- the message says.

In this case, the cost of "electricity" increases significantly due to the additional use of high-voltage lines and cable systems for its supply to the consumer.

However, as the investigation revealed, the plant actually received electricity at the 1st class tariff, which significantly reduces its cost.

At the same time, the former top management of the energy company did not check the authenticity of the origin of the electricity and allowed losses on a particularly large scale.

The findings of an independent expert examination confirmed the damage caused to the company in the amount of UAH 730 million.

Heads of coal companies that caused UAH 2.5 billion in losses to the state will be tried22.04.25, 12:40 • 4874 views

Also, during the investigation, it was additionally established that the former head of the energy company illegally collected confidential information about his subordinates.

According to available data, the defendant took photos of the victims' personal data for this purpose.

On the basis of the collected evidence, both former officials were notified of suspicion under Part 2 of Art. 367 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (official negligence that caused serious consequences).

In addition, the actions of the former general director of the energy company are additionally qualified under Part 2 of Art. 182 (violation of privacy).

An investigation is underway to establish all the circumstances of the crime. The perpetrators face up to 5 years of imprisonment.

Dissipated 5 million in fictitious repairs: the general director of the Nyzhnodnistrovska HPP was exposed for embezzlement09.05.25, 15:47 • 5603 views

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

EconomyCrimes and emergencies
