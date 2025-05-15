Caused damages to the company in the amount of UAH 730 million: former managers of Zaporizhzhiaoblenergo exposed

The Security Service and the Bureau of Economic Security exposed the former general director and commercial director of PJSC "Zaporizhzhiaoblenergo", who allowed the company to suffer losses of UAH 730 million. This is reported by the SBU, writes UNN.

According to the case file, in 2019 the defendants entered into an agreement with an industrial enterprise for the supply of electricity to its production facilities.

According to the agreement, the manufacturer was to receive electricity from the state-owned company at the 2nd class tariff, which is intended for industrial facilities that do not have their own substation - the message says.

In this case, the cost of "electricity" increases significantly due to the additional use of high-voltage lines and cable systems for its supply to the consumer.

However, as the investigation revealed, the plant actually received electricity at the 1st class tariff, which significantly reduces its cost.

At the same time, the former top management of the energy company did not check the authenticity of the origin of the electricity and allowed losses on a particularly large scale.

The findings of an independent expert examination confirmed the damage caused to the company in the amount of UAH 730 million.

Also, during the investigation, it was additionally established that the former head of the energy company illegally collected confidential information about his subordinates.

According to available data, the defendant took photos of the victims' personal data for this purpose.

On the basis of the collected evidence, both former officials were notified of suspicion under Part 2 of Art. 367 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (official negligence that caused serious consequences).

In addition, the actions of the former general director of the energy company are additionally qualified under Part 2 of Art. 182 (violation of privacy).

An investigation is underway to establish all the circumstances of the crime. The perpetrators face up to 5 years of imprisonment.

