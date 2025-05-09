Dissipated 5 million in fictitious repairs: the general director of the Nyzhnodnistrovska HPP was exposed for embezzlement

A criminal scheme organized by the General Director of "Nyzhnyodnistrovska HPP" was exposed in Bukovyna. With the help of the head of the public procurement department and an engineer involved in the scheme, he caused damage of almost UAH 5 million. This is reported by UNN with reference to SBI.

Details

SBI announced the damage to the General Director of "Nyzhnyodnistrovska HPP" due to the embezzlement of almost UAH 5 million - the post says.

According to the Bureau, the hydroelectric power plant concluded agreements with two private companies for the performance of repair works at inflated prices. The tender documentation was drawn up in such a way as to ensure the victory of pre-determined contractors.

Under 4 concluded contracts with a total value of almost UAH 16 million, they had to carry out works to strengthen the HPP structures, arrange drainage systems and strengthen individual sections of the infrastructure. According to experts, the real cost of such works was UAH 4.8 million less - explained in the SBI.

They also added that violations were also detected by the State Audit Service, the contracts were not reviewed. The management department was brought to administrative responsibility.

