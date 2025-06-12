Catch me if you can: Border guards in Lviv region detained a border violator for the third time

$41.510.04
47.460.05
ukenru
Market in freeze: how government intervention in marketing almost stopped the pharmaceutical industry
04:35 PM • 12270 views
Market in freeze: how government intervention in marketing almost stopped the pharmaceutical industry
04:12 PM • 21707 views
"Cogs" of war: how old technology ensures the country's defense capability while the legislative system is stalling
04:05 PM • 16032 views
Ukrainian units in Sumy region are gradually pushing back the occupier - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
03:21 PM • 32359 views
Financial literacy for children: how Ukrainian parents can raise a smart consumer in a world full of marketing
Exclusive
12:52 PM • 31972 views
Financial anxiety: what it is and how to cope
11:23 AM • 53097 views
Ukraine has conducted the second stage of returning severely wounded and seriously ill soldiers home - Zelenskyy
June 12, 10:59 AM • 56088 views
Plane crash in India: Ministry of Foreign Affairs says there were no Ukrainians on board
Exclusive
June 12, 10:38 AM • 52782 views
Slow reaction, zero responsibility: why drunk driving is a manifestation of immorality
Exclusive
June 12, 10:04 AM • 61369 views
Apartment with renovation or "after builders": which is more profitable to buy today
June 11, 04:32 PM • 88953 views
Real peace will come with a ceiling of $30 per barrel of Russian oil - Zelenskyy
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Broadcast
Погода
+16°
5.1m/s
57%
749mm
Popular news
Passenger plane of Air India crashed in India: what is knownJune 12, 08:59 AM • 82775 views
Plane crash in India: MFA is checking whether there were Ukrainians on boardJune 12, 09:43 AM • 76092 views
Director of "Nosferatu" will film Charles Dickens' "A Christmas Carol" for Warner BrosJune 12, 09:57 AM • 61296 views
Drug prices are rising, despite the ban on marketing: monitoring after three months of the pharmaceutical market operating under the new rulesJune 12, 10:12 AM • 96893 views
Plane crash in India: nationalities of passengers on the plane have been revealedJune 12, 10:21 AM • 26905 views
Publications
Market in freeze: how government intervention in marketing almost stopped the pharmaceutical industry04:35 PM • 12270 views
"Cogs" of war: how old technology ensures the country's defense capability while the legislative system is stalling04:12 PM • 21707 views
Financial literacy for children: how Ukrainian parents can raise a smart consumer in a world full of marketing
Exclusive
03:21 PM • 32359 views
"Double move" from the Duma: the Rada demands to start an official investigation into the leadership of ARMA02:37 PM • 26582 views
Drug prices are rising, despite the ban on marketing: monitoring after three months of the pharmaceutical market operating under the new rulesJune 12, 10:12 AM • 98090 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Narendra Modi
Keir Starmer
Charles III
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
India
United Kingdom
Canada
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Director of "Nosferatu" will film Charles Dickens' "A Christmas Carol" for Warner BrosJune 12, 09:57 AM • 62222 views
Hotel for movie buffs: houses from movies and TV series that can be rented in 2025June 11, 03:50 PM • 94585 views
A "Strawberry Moon" has risen over Ukraine: users share photos on social mediaJune 10, 08:02 PM • 119693 views
Now Ye Ye: Kanye West changes his name for the second timeJune 10, 05:29 PM • 122620 views
Two members of the BTS group have been discharged from military service: they are preparing new songs and promise to return to the stage "as soon as possible"June 10, 01:35 PM • 143854 views
Actual
Tu-160
Tu-95
Tupolev Tu-22M
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Il-78

Catch me if you can: Border guards in Lviv region detained a border violator for the third time

Kyiv • UNN

 • 86 views

A man was detained in the Lviv region, who for the third time tried to illegally cross the border, using online maps. He was discovered with the help of technical means of surveillance and an administrative protocol was drawn up.

Catch me if you can: Border guards in Lviv region detained a border violator for the third time

In the Lviv region, a "lover of adventures" decided for the third time to illegally cross the border, using online maps. However, his route ended in the company of border guards - the traveler was caught again, this time with the help of technical means of surveillance, and an administrative protocol was drawn up. This is reported by the SBGS, reports UNN.

The offender decided to use online maps, independently plotted a route and set off on a journey through the Sambir district of the Lviv region. But the romance of a free traveler quickly ended - the border guards promptly detected him with the help of technical means of surveillance 

- the message says.

The SBGS added that "this citizen already has experience - he has already been detained twice for similar attempts."

Currently, an administrative protocol has been drawn up against him, and the case has been sent to court.

Summer season on the border: where are the biggest queues and when is the best time to cross07.06.25, 16:16 • 3158 views

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

Crimes and emergencies
Lviv Oblast
State Border Guard Service of Ukraine
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9