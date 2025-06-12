Catch me if you can: Border guards in Lviv region detained a border violator for the third time

In the Lviv region, a "lover of adventures" decided for the third time to illegally cross the border, using online maps. However, his route ended in the company of border guards - the traveler was caught again, this time with the help of technical means of surveillance, and an administrative protocol was drawn up. This is reported by the SBGS, reports UNN.

The offender decided to use online maps, independently plotted a route and set off on a journey through the Sambir district of the Lviv region. But the romance of a free traveler quickly ended - the border guards promptly detected him with the help of technical means of surveillance - the message says.

The SBGS added that "this citizen already has experience - he has already been detained twice for similar attempts."

Currently, an administrative protocol has been drawn up against him, and the case has been sent to court.

