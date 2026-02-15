$42.990.00
The Diplomat

Cat Palmerston, former chief mouser of the British Foreign Office, has died in Bermuda

Kyiv • UNN

 • 518 views

Cat Palmerston, former chief mouser of the British Foreign Office, has died in Bermuda. He retired in 2020 after four years of service and became an advisor to the new Governor of Bermuda.

Cat Palmerston, former chief mouser of the British Foreign Office, has died in Bermuda

Palmerston, the rescued cat who was the chief mouser of the UK Foreign Office, has died in Bermuda, UNN reports with reference to The Guardian.

Details

The cat, adopted from Battersea Dogs & Cats Home, retired in 2020 after four years of service in Whitehall.

In February 2025, a popular social media account in Palmerston's name posted that he had come out of retirement to begin work as a "cat liaison consultant (semi-retired) to the new Governor of Bermuda."

Announcing his death, a post on Palmerston's X account read: "Palmerston, an extraordinary diplomat, passed away peacefully on February 12. 'Palmy' was a special member of the Government House team in Bermuda and a beloved family member."

Addendum

Following his retirement in 2020, a letter to Sir Simon McDonald, Permanent Under-Secretary at the Foreign and Commonwealth Office, stated that the cat wished to spend more time "out of the spotlight" after enjoying "working from home" during the coronavirus pandemic.

"I find life calmer, quieter and easier," the letter, signed on behalf of Palmerston, read. "My 105,000 Twitter followers show that even those with four paws and fur play an important role in Britain's global efforts," Palmerston's letter stated.

"I supported our work, built our relationships, and celebrated the diversity of our staff."

Context

The publication notes that cats have been an integral part of British political life for decades. Winston Churchill had a cat named Nelson, and Humphrey was the chief mouser in the Cabinet during the time of Margaret Thatcher, John Major, and briefly Tony Blair.

The current chief mouser of Downing Street, Larry, is celebrating 15 years in office this weekend. Also adopted from Battersea Dogs & Cats Home, he has served six prime ministers and is considered a symbol of continuity in a turbulent political era.

An unofficial X account paid tribute to Larry's "old friend" Palmerston, despite a 2019 video that showed a seemingly hostile relationship.

Antonina Tumanova

News of the World
Animals
Social network
The Diplomat