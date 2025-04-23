Cash обороти of banks for the first quarter increased due to the growth of economic activity - NBU

In the first quarter of this year, the volume of cash transactions of Ukrainian banks increased. The volume of cash inflows to banks' cash desks in January-March this year increased by 13.2% - to UAH 712.6 billion against the corresponding indicator of last year. This is reported by UNN with reference to the National Bank of Ukraine.

Cash withdrawals from bank tellers during this period increased at a slower pace (by 8.4%) and amounted to UAH 703.5 billion.

The increase in cash volumes is due to the growth of economic activity, which was facilitated, in particular, by the increase in wages and social payments to the population, stable consumer demand for goods and services, and the stabilization of energy supply.

The largest volumes of cash were issued by banks for:

▪️customer transactions using payment cards – 86.1%;

▪️purchase of foreign currency from customers – 3.8%;

▪️support of postal operators – 3.4%.

The largest sources of cash inflows to bank tellers were:

▪️trade revenue – 29.3%;

▪️customer transactions using payment cards – 22.4%;

▪️proceeds from the sale of foreign currency – 20.5%;

▪️revenue from all types of services – 13.3%.

