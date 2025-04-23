Cash обороти of banks for the first quarter increased due to the growth of economic activity - NBU

$41.520.14
The price of gas for Ukrainians will remain unchanged for another year - Naftogaz
07:58 AM • 4206 views

The price of gas for Ukrainians will remain unchanged for another year - Naftogaz

April 22, 06:22 PM • 31931 views

April 22, 06:22 PM • 31931 views

The US will lose a strategic partner in the person of Ukraine if it withdraws from the negotiation process - Zelenskyy

April 22, 05:32 PM • 67646 views

Zelenskyy stated that he is ready to meet with Trump in the Vatican

April 22, 01:40 PM • 102956 views

NABUgate: Kyiv lawyers Borzykh challenged NABU Kryvonos, outplaying them at their own game

Exclusive
April 22, 09:55 AM • 98843 views

The Rada demands that the NACP check Vasylchenko, the head of the Supervisory Board of "Derzhzembank", for a conflict of interest

April 22, 08:27 AM • 117097 views

Vatican announces date of Pope's funeral: ceremony to take place on Saturday

Exclusive
April 22, 07:51 AM • 173202 views

Presidential elections in Romania: risks for Ukraine and division in the EU

April 21, 04:24 PM • 125616 views

Ukraine, Britain, France, and the USA will hold talks in London on Wednesday - Zelenskyy

Exclusive
April 21, 02:32 PM • 227466 views

Sviatoslav Shevchuk and Mykola Bychok: Expert told if there is a chance for Ukrainian Catholic hierarchs to become Pope

April 21, 01:43 PM • 120026 views

Syrskyi: Russians are trying to dislodge Defense Forces from the Kursk region and capture border territories of Sumy region, the enemy's offensive has been thwarted

Publications
Exclusives
Telegraph: The US will present a seven-point peace plan in London

April 23, 12:27 AM • 20586 views

Trump administration liquidates group investigating Russian war crimes against Ukraine -The Washington Post

April 23, 01:42 AM • 25855 views

The State Emergency Service showed the consequences of the attack on Poltava: 3 people were injured, houses and infrastructure were damaged

03:03 AM • 18257 views

The consequences of massive strikes on residential infrastructure are being eliminated in Kharkiv: preliminary, without casualties

03:50 AM • 16806 views

In a day, the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed 1210 soldiers and dozens of pieces of equipment

04:31 AM • 28282 views
Top 6 Vacuuming Mistakes You're Unknowingly Making

06:48 AM • 10778 views

"When energy is security." How the Ukrainian company RSE is creating autonomous energy during the war

06:22 AM • 12125 views

Dubious motives: why is ARMA head Duma blocking the reform of the agency?

April 22, 02:43 PM • 58793 views

NABUgate: Kyiv lawyers Borzykh challenged NABU Kryvonos, outplaying them at their own game

April 22, 01:40 PM • 102956 views

April 22, 01:40 PM • 102956 views

Viral seedlings made in Europe: why Ukrainian farmers are losing crops and money

April 22, 12:23 PM • 79419 views
Sean Ono's son called for an end to comparisons between him and his brother Julian

April 22, 03:52 PM • 20947 views

Trump's son communicates with college pals via Xbox, not giving out his number - media

April 22, 03:42 PM • 21011 views

George Clooney said that in 11 years of marriage, he never argued with his wife.

April 22, 10:22 AM • 51431 views

"Saved $65,000" of the remaining fee: Sebastian Stan confessed about work problems before the role in Marvel

April 22, 09:58 AM • 42557 views

Michael Bay and Sydney Sweeney are working on an adaptation of the iconic game OutRun for Universal - Deadline

April 22, 07:54 AM • 87905 views
The Washington Post

Financial Times

TikTok

ChatGPT

MIM-104 Patriot

Cash обороти of banks for the first quarter increased due to the growth of economic activity - NBU

Kyiv • UNN

 • 116 views

In January-March 2024, cash receipts to bank cash desks increased by 13.2% to UAH 712.6 billion. Cash disbursements increased by 8.4% and amounted to UAH 703.5 billion.

Cash обороти of banks for the first quarter increased due to the growth of economic activity - NBU
volumes of cash обороти of Ukrainian banks

In the first quarter of this year, the volume of cash transactions of Ukrainian banks increased. The volume of cash inflows to banks' cash desks in January-March this year increased by 13.2% - to UAH 712.6 billion against the corresponding indicator of last year. This is reported by UNN with reference to the National Bank of Ukraine.

Details

Cash withdrawals from bank tellers during this period increased at a slower pace (by 8.4%) and amounted to UAH 703.5 billion.

The increase in cash volumes is due to the growth of economic activity, which was facilitated, in particular, by the increase in wages and social payments to the population, stable consumer demand for goods and services, and the stabilization of energy supply.

The largest volumes of cash were issued by banks for:

▪️customer transactions using payment cards – 86.1%;

▪️purchase of foreign currency from customers – 3.8%;

▪️support of postal operators – 3.4%.

Banks are recording a revival in demand for mortgages - demand is the highest since the start of the invasion21.04.25, 18:19 • 8028 views

The largest sources of cash inflows to bank tellers were:

▪️trade revenue – 29.3%;

▪️customer transactions using payment cards – 22.4%;

▪️proceeds from the sale of foreign currency – 20.5%;

▪️revenue from all types of services – 13.3%.

Let us remind you

Heads of Ukrainian enterprises expect an increase in labor costs in the next 12 months. The highest expectations are in the manufacturing industry and export enterprises.

Liliia Naboka

Liliia Naboka

EconomyFinance
National Bank of Ukraine
