Case of Vyshhorod Mayor Momot and contractor sent to court: details

Kyiv • UNN

 • 440 views

The case of Vyshhorod Mayor Oleksiy Momot and the director of a contracting organization regarding the embezzlement of UAH 1.6 million in budget funds has been sent to court. The violations were discovered during the procurement of two excavator-loaders for a volunteer formation.

Case of Vyshhorod Mayor Momot and contractor sent to court: details

The case of Vyshhorod Mayor Oleksiy Momot and the director of the contracting organization regarding the embezzlement of budget funds has been sent to court, UNN reports.

Kyiv prosecutors have sent an indictment to court against the Vyshhorod mayor and the director of the contracting organization. They were previously notified of suspicion of embezzling budget funds by abusing their official position (Part 5, Article 191 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

- the message from the Prosecutor General's Office states.

According to the investigation, violations were discovered during the procurement of two excavator-loaders for a volunteer formation in the first months of the full-scale invasion.

The order was received by a company that did not have its own equipment and necessary resources. The cost of each excavator, according to the investigation, was inflated by approximately 800 thousand hryvnias per unit. In addition, the acts of completed work were signed before the actual delivery.

As a result of these actions, the community lost more than 1.6 million hryvnias.

Recall

Vyshhorod Mayor Oleksiy Momot is not the first time he has attracted the attention of law enforcement officers.

In 2023, the police opened criminal proceedings against Vyshhorod Mayor Oleksiy Momot on suspicion of unlawful disposal of budget funds, procurement with procedural violations, and, presumably, distribution of humanitarian aid received from abroad under the guise of personal charity.

In 2016, the Security Service of Ukraine, together with the prosecutor's office, detained him on suspicion of bribery.

It was about receiving an illegal remuneration of 300 thousand euros from a development company. However, the case fell apart in court because the main witness refused to testify, and the documents of the construction company were fictitious.

Alla Kiosak

