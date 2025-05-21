Case of seizure of state land near Kyiv: suspect Prykhodko extradited from Germany
Kyiv • UNN
Liudmyla Prykhodko, suspected of seizing land worth UAH 2 billion, has been extradited from Germany. She is suspected of fraud involving 1,200 hectares of land in the Kyiv region.
Liudmyla Prykhodko, the former head of the State Geocadastre Department in the Kyiv region, suspected of seizing state lands near Kyiv worth almost UAH 2 billion, has been extradited from Germany. This was reported by UNN with reference to the SAP.
As UNN learned from its own sources, it is about the former head of the State Geocadastre Department in the Kyiv region, Liudmyla Prykhodko.
The Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office and the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine, in cooperation with the Office of the Prosecutor General, have achieved the extradition to Ukraine of the former head of the State Geocadastre Department in the Kyiv region, who is suspected of seizing land, namely almost 920 hectares in Fastiv and about 284 hectares of the "Pushcha-Vodytsia" enterprise near Kyiv, with a total value of over UAH 1.8 billion.
It is reported that the extradition took place in cooperation with the competent authorities of Germany and Poland.
The suspect has been on the international wanted list since March 5, 2024. In March 2025, she was detained in Germany. The transfer of the suspect to NABU officers took place at the Krakivets-Korchova international automobile checkpoint
It is noted that the investigating judge of the High Anti-Corruption Court granted the motion of the NABU detective, agreed with the SAP prosecutor, and applied a preventive measure to the suspect in the form of detention with the alternative of posting a UAH 10 million bail. If bail is posted, the person will be subject to appropriate procedural obligations.
Addition
On August 15, 2023, under the procedural supervision of SAP prosecutors, NABU detectives notified 5 persons – members of an organized group that seized land plots with an area of over 1,200 hectares in the Kyiv region – of suspicion. Their actions resulted in over UAH 1.8 billion in losses to the state.
Among the suspects:
· former deputy head of the State Enterprise "Main Research and Design Institute of Land Management" — the organizer of the scheme;
· two former officials of the State Geocadastre Department in the Kyiv region – perpetrators of the crime (one of them is currently the head of one of the central executive bodies);
· two individuals associated with the former leadership of the State Geocadastre – accomplices to the crime.
