Carpathians covered in snow: air temperature dropped to -3°C
Kyiv • UNN
On the morning of September 29, snow and an air temperature of -3°C were recorded in the high-altitude areas of the Ukrainian Carpathians. On Mount Pip Ivan, it is cloudy, with an easterly wind of 4 m/s.
Details
As of 8:00 AM on 29.09.2025, it is cloudy on Mount Pip Ivan, with an east wind of 4 m/s, and an air temperature of -3°C.
Reference
Mount Pip Ivan Chornohirskyi is one of the highest peaks of the Ukrainian Carpathians, with an elevation of 2028.5 meters. It is located at the southeastern end of the main ridge of the Chornohora massif, on the border of Ivano-Frankivsk and Zakarpattia regions.
It is one of the most popular tourist destinations, but due to sudden weather changes, it is considered one of the most dangerous.
