Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner will meet again at Wimbledon, five weeks after their epic French Open final

$41.820.00
48.980.00
ukenru
A week of slowdown, depth, and internal processes: astro-forecast for July 14–20
Exclusive
06:45 AM • 7894 views
A week of slowdown, depth, and internal processes: astro-forecast for July 14–20
July 12, 06:07 PM • 30890 views
Zelenskyy announced a multi-level agreement on Patriot, as well as drone operations on the territory of the Russian Federation
July 12, 05:25 PM • 63953 views
Zelenskyy met with Umerov: they talked about drones and, probably, a new appointment
July 12, 04:32 PM • 85021 views
The next "Ramstein" will take place online in the next 10 days - German general
July 12, 02:30 PM • 81340 views
Five Indian films that will surprise you: what to watch in your free time
July 11, 07:13 PM • 79423 views
Supplies restored: Zelenskyy on the resumption of military aid to Ukraine
Exclusive
July 11, 02:42 PM • 212025 views
Responsibility "for that guy": should a company be liable for the actions of its counterparty?
Exclusive
July 11, 02:05 PM • 209754 views
Money without a quest: how SEPA can change the life of Ukrainian business and whether it will affect the euro exchange rate
July 11, 12:36 PM • 165408 views
Russia intends to enter Dnipropetrovsk Oblast 10 km deep - Budanov
Exclusive
July 11, 11:30 AM • 108095 views
Ten children poisoned after visiting water park in Zakarpattia – police
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+27°
2.5m/s
34%
752mm
Popular news
Tragedy at the water park: child died after falling into the poolJuly 13, 01:45 AM • 14500 views
Occupiers want to create a "victory square" in Mariupol: they have already developed a design project for the spaceJuly 13, 02:14 AM • 11549 views
Israeli F-15 miraculously avoided emergency landing during attack on Iran - MediaJuly 13, 02:42 AM • 10414 views
Up to 38° during the day: where in Ukraine will be the hottest on SundayJuly 13, 03:53 AM • 6588 views
Enemy troops lost 1240 soldiers and 32 cruise missiles in a day - General StaffJuly 13, 04:18 AM • 4018 views
Publications
Responsibility "for that guy": should a company be liable for the actions of its counterparty?
Exclusive
July 11, 02:42 PM • 212025 views
Money without a quest: how SEPA can change the life of Ukrainian business and whether it will affect the euro exchange rate
Exclusive
July 11, 02:05 PM • 209754 views
Delaying can be tantamount to sabotage: when ARMA finally chooses a manager for Gulliver shopping mallJuly 11, 05:00 AM • 193239 views
Car for almost 3 million: will the head of ARMA Duma explain who and why approved this “luxury” purchaseJuly 10, 03:21 PM • 214665 views
Fulfilled a contract - responsible for the counterparty? Experts draw attention to gaps in approaches to the responsibility of customers in economic relations
Exclusive
July 10, 02:43 PM • 244702 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Andriy Sybiha
Oleh Syniehubov
Ihor Terekhov
Actual places
Ukraine
Chernivtsi
Lviv
Lutsk
United States
Advertisement
UNN Lite
18th-century ship found in Dubrovnik during pipeline construction10:58 AM • 282 views
Former British PM installs half-million-pound pool with "invisible" floor at his estate08:31 AM • 1954 views
Five Indian films that will surprise you: what to watch in your free timeJuly 12, 02:30 PM • 81340 views
Justin Bieber returns with the album Swag, which includes personal dramaJuly 11, 03:54 PM • 64493 views
"Fantastic Four" remake focuses on family and unity, explains Pedro PascalJuly 11, 03:30 PM • 68548 views
Actual
Shahed-136
Financial Times
ChatGPT
MIM-104 Patriot
Kh-101

Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner will meet again at Wimbledon, five weeks after their epic French Open final

Kyiv • UNN

 • 926 views

Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner will meet in the Wimbledon final. Alcaraz is aiming for a third consecutive victory, while Sinner is seeking revenge after his defeat at the French Open.

Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner will meet again at Wimbledon, five weeks after their epic French Open final

Jannik Sinner seeks revenge after losing in the decisive match of the previous Grand Slam final. For Alcaraz, this is a chance to become the fifth player to win the title three times in a row.

UNN reports with reference to The Guardian and Wimbledon.

Details

The Wimbledon final will undoubtedly feature the best tennis players in the world at the moment – to achieve a rare triumph, Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz needs to defeat Italian tennis player Jannik Sinner. If he succeeds, Alcaraz will become the fifth player to win the title three times in a row, joining Borg, Sampras, Federer, and Djokovic.

It should be noted that on June 8, at the French Open in Paris, the 22-year-old Spaniard, who is the world's second-ranked player, defeated the 22-year-old Italian, who is currently at the top of the world ranking, in five sets over 5 hours and 29 minutes.

Alcaraz was then able to come back after being two sets down; he saved three match points.

On his way to the final, Sinner defeated Novak Djokovic in three sets (semifinal match). Alcaraz emerged victorious in a thrilling four-set encounter against fourth seed Taylor Fritz.

Reference

Sinner is the world's number one player, the most dominant player on hard courts, having won all three of his Grand Slam titles on this surface. Alcaraz has two French Open titles, and as champion here for the past two years, he has an advantage on grass.

Alcaraz has won the last five matches between them, but knows that the difference between them is very thin.

Recall

UNN reported that in early 2025, WADA disqualified Jannik Sinner for the period from February 9 to May 4, 2025, due to the detection of clostebol. The tennis player was supposed to return to training on April 13, 2025.

Djokovic hinted at the end of his career after losing to Sinner at Roland Garros07.06.25, 12:28 • 3372 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

SportsNews of the World
The Guardian
Paris
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9