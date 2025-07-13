Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner will meet again at Wimbledon, five weeks after their epic French Open final

Jannik Sinner seeks revenge after losing in the decisive match of the previous Grand Slam final. For Alcaraz, this is a chance to become the fifth player to win the title three times in a row.

The Wimbledon final will undoubtedly feature the best tennis players in the world at the moment – to achieve a rare triumph, Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz needs to defeat Italian tennis player Jannik Sinner. If he succeeds, Alcaraz will become the fifth player to win the title three times in a row, joining Borg, Sampras, Federer, and Djokovic.

It should be noted that on June 8, at the French Open in Paris, the 22-year-old Spaniard, who is the world's second-ranked player, defeated the 22-year-old Italian, who is currently at the top of the world ranking, in five sets over 5 hours and 29 minutes.

Alcaraz was then able to come back after being two sets down; he saved three match points.

On his way to the final, Sinner defeated Novak Djokovic in three sets (semifinal match). Alcaraz emerged victorious in a thrilling four-set encounter against fourth seed Taylor Fritz.

Sinner is the world's number one player, the most dominant player on hard courts, having won all three of his Grand Slam titles on this surface. Alcaraz has two French Open titles, and as champion here for the past two years, he has an advantage on grass.

Alcaraz has won the last five matches between them, but knows that the difference between them is very thin.

