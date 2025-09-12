Car with cover plates: details of the accident involving a NABU detective

A road accident occurred in the Ivano-Frankivsk region involving a detective from the National Anti-Corruption Bureau, as a result of which another driver lost a leg. UNN learned that the NABU employee was driving a car with cover plates.

Details

The "SKODA OKTAVIA" driven by the NABU detective had special license plates, i.e., so-called cover plates.

The accident happened in Frankivsk region yesterday, September 11, around 7 PM. The car with the detective at the wheel was moving in the direction of Rohatyn, at some point, a turning car started to skid into the oncoming lane – the driver probably lost control, where it collided with a "Mercedes Benz Sprinter" truck, which overturned on its side after the collision.

As a result of the accident, the "Mercedes" driver suffered a partial amputation of the left leg's lower leg and numerous fractures of the right leg, and is currently in intensive care. The detective sustained bruises.

The detective's blood was taken for examination for the presence of alcohol and other substances, however, a study conducted on the spot using a breathalyzer showed that the detective was sober.

NABU reported that the detective was on a business trip.