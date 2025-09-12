$41.210.09
48.240.05
ukenru
Exclusive
07:34 AM • 58 views
Car with cover plates: details of the accident involving a NABU detective
05:51 AM • 28078 views
Prince Harry arrived in Kyiv on an unannounced visit - The Guardian
September 11, 07:17 PM • 33116 views
Ukraine allocated land for the construction of Rheinmetall's shell production plant - Shmyhal
September 11, 03:15 PM • 47369 views
Ukrainian Aviation in Action: "XENA" Company Participates in EU Tenders and Plans to Expand its Fleet
September 11, 02:55 PM • 70766 views
The Rada may consider the bill on the military ombudsman next week: what has changed before the second reading
Exclusive
September 11, 02:49 PM • 38439 views
Thanks to Trump's leadership, Putin has started to react to something: MFA on the importance of a trilateral meeting
September 11, 02:33 PM • 29882 views
Kaja Kallas predicts at least two more years of war in Ukraine
Exclusive
September 11, 02:08 PM • 48281 views
Economic terror is based on psychology: how the enemy tries to destabilize Ukraine
September 11, 12:34 PM • 17518 views
Zelenskyy compared drone attack on Poland to annexation of Crimea
September 11, 12:15 PM • 17800 views
Russia attacked Poland so that Ukraine would not receive new air defense systems before winter - Zelenskyy
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+17°
1m/s
71%
756mm
Popular news
Lviv theater actor Andriy Synyshyn died in the warSeptember 11, 10:39 PM • 21809 views
Russian authorities report downing seven drones over Moscow: consequences being clarifiedSeptember 11, 11:40 PM • 24684 views
Occupiers bring in extras for "pseudo-elections" in Sevastopol - CNSSeptember 12, 01:20 AM • 24255 views
Thousands of Ukrainian men aged 18 to 22 left for Poland since August 28September 12, 01:21 AM • 24490 views
Russian army lost 890 servicemen and 40 artillery systems in a day - General Staff04:42 AM • 18915 views
Publications
The Rada may consider the bill on the military ombudsman next week: what has changed before the second reading September 11, 02:55 PM • 70767 views
Economic terror is based on psychology: how the enemy tries to destabilize Ukraine
Exclusive
September 11, 02:08 PM • 48281 views
Autumn warmth in a cup: 5 drinks for cozy eveningsPhotoSeptember 11, 11:11 AM • 63890 views
Anniversary of the 9/11 attacks: what was the largest terrorist attack in human historySeptember 11, 05:01 AM • 69800 views
Targeted enemy strikes on industrial facilities in Ukraine: when reconstruction becomes not just a business, but a responsibilityPhoto
Exclusive
September 10, 01:48 PM • 130439 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Tusk
Donald Trump
J. D. Vance
Mykhailo Fedorov
Actual places
Ukraine
Poland
State Border of Ukraine
Belarus
United States
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Shaun White and Nina Dobrev broke off their engagement after five years of relationshipSeptember 11, 02:57 PM • 23975 views
Autumn warmth in a cup: 5 drinks for cozy eveningsPhotoSeptember 11, 11:11 AM • 63890 views
Telegraph: Prince Harry met his father, King Charles, for the first time in almost 2 yearsSeptember 11, 07:32 AM • 34099 views
Coldplay announced the continuation of the "Music Of The Spheres" tour in 2027: over 130 new concerts aheadSeptember 10, 12:07 PM • 40782 views
Wedding on the catwalk: designer Katya Silchenko got married during the Ukrainian Fashion Week finalePhotoSeptember 9, 07:45 AM • 105927 views
Actual
MIM-104 Patriot
Dassault Rafale
Shahed-136
The Guardian
The New York Times

Car with cover plates: details of the accident involving a NABU detective

Kyiv • UNN

 • 50 views

In the Ivano-Frankivsk region, a NABU detective in a car with special license plates was involved in an accident. The driver of the other car suffered a partial leg amputation and numerous fractures.

Car with cover plates: details of the accident involving a NABU detective

A road accident occurred in the Ivano-Frankivsk region involving a detective from the National Anti-Corruption Bureau, as a result of which another driver lost a leg. UNN learned that the NABU employee was driving a car with cover plates.

Details

The "SKODA OKTAVIA" driven by the NABU detective had special license plates, i.e., so-called cover plates.

The accident happened in Frankivsk region yesterday, September 11, around 7 PM. The car with the detective at the wheel was moving in the direction of Rohatyn, at some point, a turning car started to skid into the oncoming lane – the driver probably lost control, where it collided with a "Mercedes Benz Sprinter" truck, which overturned on its side after the collision.

As a result of the accident, the "Mercedes" driver suffered a partial amputation of the left leg's lower leg and numerous fractures of the right leg, and is currently in intensive care. The detective sustained bruises.

The detective's blood was taken for examination for the presence of alcohol and other substances, however, a study conducted on the spot using a breathalyzer showed that the detective was sober.

NABU reported that the detective was on a business trip.

Lilia Podolyak

Crimes and emergencies
Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast
National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine