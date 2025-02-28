Car of FSB officer blown up in Mariupol: what is known
In the Primorsky district of Mariupol, guerrillas blew up the car of an FSB officer, who was seriously injured. The occupiers have tightened security measures and started mass checks of the local population.
On the night of February 28, a car carrying a representative of the Russian federal security service was blown up in Mariupol, and he was taken to intensive care. This was reported by the Mariupol Resistance in its Telegram channel, UNN reports.
Last night around 01:00 in Primorsky district, members of the Mariupol Resistance blew up a car with an FSB officer. The victim is currently in intensive care,
After the explosion, Russian security forces intensified search operations, increased pressure on the local population and launched comprehensive inspections. Russian special services are trying to identify those involved in the attack and are stepping up security measures.
The Mariupol resistance promised to disclose the details of the operation soon and urged the citizens to be cautious.
