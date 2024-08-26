Car driver injured by UAV debris in Kyiv

In the capital, a fire broke out in the Holosiivskyi district as a result of the fall of enemy drone debris, completely destroying one of the cars, the driver of the car was injured, Mayor Vitali Klitschko said, reports UNN.

A fire broke out in the Holosiivskyi district of Kyiv, where the wreckage of an enemy UAV fell on the road, completely destroying a car. The driver of the car was injured. The fire is currently localized - wrote Klitschko.

Earlier it was reported that rescuers received a report that in the Holosiivskyi district of Kyiv, fragments of an enemy drone fell on the Obukhivska highway .