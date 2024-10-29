Captured Ukrainian submarine to become a museum exhibit in Crimea
The occupation authorities of Crimea plan to turn the captured Ukrainian submarine Zaporizhzhia into a museum exhibit by 2025. The boat, built in 1970, served in the Ukrainian Navy from 1997 until the annexation of Crimea.
The occupying so-called "authorities" of Crimea are planning to exhibit the Ukrainian submarine Zaporizhzhia, which was illegally seized as a result of the annexation of the peninsula, in a museum. This is reported by the Russian media, UNN reports with reference to Crimea Realities.
Details
As indicated, the Zaporizhzhia submarine will be museumized by the end of 2025.
The ship was built in 1970 and was originally part of the USSR Northern Fleet. In 1990, the submarine was moved to the Black Sea, and in 1997 it became part of the Ukrainian Navy.
After the annexation of Crimea, the fate of the submarine remained unclear for a long time, with plans to dispose of it being voiced, among other things.
Addendum
In the occupied Crimea , more than a thousand cases of persecution for peaceful resistance have been recorded since February 2022. People are being punished for flying the Ukrainian flag, wearing patriotic manicures, and listening to Ukrainian songs.