Canadian ship arrives in Cuba to pick up Russian Navy ships and a US submarine

A Canadian Navy patrol ship has arrived in the port of Havana, a few hours after the United States announced that a submarine had docked at its naval base in Cuba. This was reported by Reuters, according to UNN.

Details

It is indicated that the Canadian patrol ship Margaret Brooke began maneuvers to enter Havana Harbor on June 14. Canada's Joint Operations Command called it a "port visit ... in recognition of the long-standing bilateral relationship between Canada and Cuba.

An unnamed Canadian diplomat said that the arrival of the ship was a "routine procedure". He added that it was "not related to the presence of Russian ships.

Hours earlier, the U.S. Southern Command announced that its fast attack submarine Helena had arrived for a routine port visit to Guantanamo Bay, a U.S. naval base on the tip of the island, about 850 kilometers southeast of Havana.

