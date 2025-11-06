Cameroonian President Biya sworn in for eighth term as president

ukenru
The Rada proposed creating a "drop register": what is the main idea of the bill, and when will the committee consider it?
12:47 PM • 29560 views
Russian attack blacked out eight mines in Dnipropetrovsk region, over 2500 miners trapped underground - Ministry of Energy
November 6, 12:10 PM • 21690 views
Ukraine to be covered by an anticyclone on November 7: forecaster predicts dry and warm weather
November 6, 11:26 AM • 22141 views
Zelenskyy signed new sanctions against Russia and announced new NSDC decisions: what they concern
Exclusive
November 6, 08:00 AM • 46542 views
Aid of 50,000 hryvnias will not increase the desire to have children: demographer explained the problem
November 6, 07:22 AM • 34049 views
Russia again attacked the railway in Ukraine: trains in the east change routes and are delayed
November 5, 09:56 PM • 37274 views
Putin asked to settle the war in Ukraine - Trump on his last conversation with the head of the Russian Federation
November 5, 08:20 PM • 49903 views
Angelina Jolie's humanitarian trip to Kherson interrupted by TCC employees: what is known about the incident with the star's bodyguard
November 5, 05:06 PM • 38922 views
Ukrenergo: On November 6, power outage schedules will be introduced in all regions of Ukraine
Exclusive
November 5, 03:51 PM • 32682 views
Some Kyiv homes are being connected to heating based on residents' individual decisions - KMDA
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Kinburn Spit destroyed: ecologists and military report catastrophic consequences
Kyiv investigates disappearance of police precinct chief and seized funds
Offshore schemes: how the Russian-linked company AAL Group Ltd legalized itself in the UAE and gained access to Ukrainian helicopters
How to properly wash winter jackets: tips for down, wool, and synthetic models
Ukraine launches the "Money Follows the Teacher" program: what it is and what are the conditions for educators
The Rada proposed creating a "drop register": what is the main idea of the bill, and when will the committee consider it?
Exclusive
02:11 PM • 20850 views
Ukraine launches the "Money Follows the Teacher" program: what it is and what are the conditions for educators01:00 PM • 15917 views
How to properly wash winter jackets: tips for down, wool, and synthetic modelsPhotoNovember 6, 10:56 AM • 25542 views
Offshore schemes: how the Russian-linked company AAL Group Ltd legalized itself in the UAE and gained access to Ukrainian helicoptersPhotoNovember 6, 09:50 AM • 27906 views
Aid of 50,000 hryvnias will not increase the desire to have children: demographer explained the problem
Exclusive
November 6, 08:00 AM • 46542 views
UNN Lite
Meghan Markle returns to acting eight years after leaving Hollywood
Kim Kardashian blames ChatGPT for her failed bar exams
Avengers star Sebastian Stan says Marvel Cinematic Universe shaped him as an actor
Robert Pattinson revealed details of the grueling filming of "Dune 3" in the desert
Zuckerberg's actor shakes up the celebrity world: Jesse Eisenberg says he's ready to donate a kidney to a stranger
Cameroonian President Biya sworn in for eighth term as president

Kyiv • UNN

 • 572 views

Cameroon's 92-year-old President Paul Biya, the world's oldest ruler, has been sworn in for an eighth term after a controversial election that sparked deadly protests. He vowed to restore order in the country and accused irresponsible politicians of inciting unrest.

Cameroonian President Biya sworn in for eighth term as president

Cameroonian President Paul Biya, the world's oldest ruler, was sworn in for his eighth term as president on Thursday after a controversial election that sparked deadly protests. This is reported by Reuters, transmitted by UNN.

Details

Holding office, I am fully aware of the seriousness of the situation our country is experiencing. I appreciate the number and seriousness of the challenges we face. I appreciate the depth of frustrations, the scale of expectations

- said Biya.

In his inaugural address, the 92-year-old president promised to restore order in the Central African country and accused irresponsible politicians and the diaspora of inciting unrest.

Recall

92-year-old Cameroonian President Paul Biya won his eighth consecutive term, receiving 53.66% of the votes, according to official election results. His victory has already provoked a sharp reaction from the opposition, which claims massive violations and its own victory, and also reports clashes with security forces.

Cameroonian security forces killed 48 civilians in response to protests against the re-election of President Paul Biya, the world's oldest ruler.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

PoliticsNews of the World
Skirmishes
Reuters