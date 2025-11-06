Cameroonian President Biya sworn in for eighth term as president

Cameroonian President Paul Biya, the world's oldest ruler, was sworn in for his eighth term as president on Thursday after a controversial election that sparked deadly protests. This is reported by Reuters, transmitted by UNN.

Details

Holding office, I am fully aware of the seriousness of the situation our country is experiencing. I appreciate the number and seriousness of the challenges we face. I appreciate the depth of frustrations, the scale of expectations - said Biya.

In his inaugural address, the 92-year-old president promised to restore order in the Central African country and accused irresponsible politicians and the diaspora of inciting unrest.

Recall

92-year-old Cameroonian President Paul Biya won his eighth consecutive term, receiving 53.66% of the votes, according to official election results. His victory has already provoked a sharp reaction from the opposition, which claims massive violations and its own victory, and also reports clashes with security forces.

Cameroonian security forces killed 48 civilians in response to protests against the re-election of President Paul Biya, the world's oldest ruler.