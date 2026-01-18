$43.180.08
January 17, 12:49 PM
General Staff confirms enemy air defense and drone depot hit in occupied territories
January 17, 12:29 PM
New curfew rules: law enforcement explained point by point how it works
January 17, 09:19 AM
Budanov, Umerov, and Arakhamia arrive in the US: what's on the agenda
January 17, 12:18 AM
IAEA achieved a local ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine for the repair of ZNPP lines
January 16, 06:27 PM
We have intelligence information that the Russians are preparing for new massive strikes - Zelenskyy
January 16, 06:20 PM
Ukrainian and US teams to hold talks in Miami tomorrow: what's on the agenda
Exclusive
January 16, 05:23 PM
Shmyhal's Energy Plan: Why Anti-Crisis Changes in Energy Might Be the Most Expensive Decision for Ukraine
January 16, 01:20 PM
Zelenskyy announced meetings of the Ukrainian delegation with US representatives
January 16, 12:36 PM
Court sets bail for Tymoshenko at over UAH 33 million
January 16, 12:29 PM
EU is developing a new two-tier system to accelerate Ukraine's accession, but the plan frightens European capitals - FT
Rubrics
Main
Politics
War in Ukraine
Economy
Society
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
Kyiv
Health
Technologies
Sports
Culture
Life hack
UNN Lite
Auto
Education
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Finance
Culinary
Business News
The Diplomat

California declares "red zone" due to deadly leptospirosis outbreak in pets

Kyiv • UNN

 • 62 views

Authorities in Berkeley, California, have warned pet owners about an outbreak of leptospirosis, detected in rats and two dogs near a homeless encampment. The disease, transmitted through the urine of infected animals, poses a threat to dogs and can be fatal.

California declares "red zone" due to deadly leptospirosis outbreak in pets

The city authorities of Berkeley, California, have issued an urgent warning to pet owners after the detection of leptospirosis bacteria in the Harrison Street area. The disease, which can be fatal, was found in rats and at least two dogs living near a homeless encampment by Codornices Creek. This was reported by Newsweek, writes UNN.

Details

Leptospirosis is spread through the urine of infected animals (most often rats), contaminating soil and stagnant water. Although no human infections have been reported so far, the bacteria pose a serious threat upon contact with mucous membranes or cuts.

Buryatia authorities urge not to eat marmots due to an outbreak of bubonic plague - Russian media11.10.25, 18:51 • 10963 views

Dogs are most at risk. This was explained by Dr. Monica Gandhi from the University of California, San Francisco.

Dogs don't avoid puddles like humans do. They are much more often exposed to bacteria

- Gandhi noted.

Safety measures and "red zone"

The city authorities declared the epicenter area a "red zone" and are taking the following measures:

  • Evacuation: Camp residents were urged to move at least 500 meters away for rodent control and sanitation.
    • Vaccination: Dog and cat owners are strongly advised to get vaccinated against leptospirosis.
      • Hygiene: It is necessary to strictly avoid contact of pets with puddles and stagnant water, where bacteria can survive for up to a month due to warm weather after storms.

        Authorities urge residents to be vigilant, as the bacteria remain active in the environment for a long time. 

        Catalonia closes main natural park after dead wild boars found with African swine fever - Reuters29.11.25, 21:15 • 5183 views

        Stepan Haftko

        HealthNews of the World
        Animals
        California