California declares "red zone" due to deadly leptospirosis outbreak in pets

The city authorities of Berkeley, California, have issued an urgent warning to pet owners after the detection of leptospirosis bacteria in the Harrison Street area. The disease, which can be fatal, was found in rats and at least two dogs living near a homeless encampment by Codornices Creek. This was reported by Newsweek, writes UNN.

Leptospirosis is spread through the urine of infected animals (most often rats), contaminating soil and stagnant water. Although no human infections have been reported so far, the bacteria pose a serious threat upon contact with mucous membranes or cuts.

Dogs are most at risk. This was explained by Dr. Monica Gandhi from the University of California, San Francisco.

Dogs don't avoid puddles like humans do. They are much more often exposed to bacteria - Gandhi noted.

Safety measures and "red zone"

The city authorities declared the epicenter area a "red zone" and are taking the following measures:

Evacuation: Camp residents were urged to move at least 500 meters away for rodent control and sanitation.

Vaccination: Dog and cat owners are strongly advised to get vaccinated against leptospirosis.

Hygiene: It is necessary to strictly avoid contact of pets with puddles and stagnant water, where bacteria can survive for up to a month due to warm weather after storms.

Authorities urge residents to be vigilant, as the bacteria remain active in the environment for a long time.

