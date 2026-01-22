$43.180.08
Cabinet of Ministers carried out personnel reshuffles in the Ministry of Energy, Ministry of Education and Ministry of Digital Transformation

Kyiv • UNN

 • 386 views

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine dismissed deputy ministers of energy, education and science, and digital transformation. Some of them received new positions in other departments.

Cabinet of Ministers carried out personnel reshuffles in the Ministry of Energy, Ministry of Education and Ministry of Digital Transformation

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has made reshuffles in a number of departments - deputy ministers in the ministries of education and science, energy, and digital transformation have been dismissed. At the same time, some of those dismissed received new positions, but in other departments, UNN reports with reference to the Permanent Representative of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine in the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine Taras Melnychuk.

Details

By the decision of the Cabinet of Ministers, the following were dismissed:

  • Korzun Anatoliy - from the position of Deputy Minister of Energy of Ukraine;
    • Andarak Roman - from the position of Deputy Minister of Energy of Ukraine for Digital Development, Digital Transformations and Digitalization;
      • Suyarko Serhiy - from the position of State Secretary of the Ministry of Energy of Ukraine;
        • Turchak Ivan - from the position of State Secretary of the Ministry of Digital Transformation of Ukraine;
          • Stashkiv Andriy - from the position of Deputy Minister of Education and Science of Ukraine.

            At the same time, the government appointed:

            • Moskalenko Valentyna - Deputy Minister of Energy of Ukraine;
              • Kutsevol Anatoliy - Deputy Minister of Energy of Ukraine for European Integration;
                • Malashkin Maksym - State Secretary of the Ministry of Energy of Ukraine;
                  • Turchak Ivan - State Secretary of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

                    Dmytro Ruhaiev was temporarily appointed acting State Secretary of the Ministry of Digital Transformation of Ukraine.

                    Recall

                    Earlier, UNN reported that the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine dismissed Hanna Hvozdiar, Volodymyr Zaverukha, Anatoliy Klochko, Oleksandr Kozenko, and Mykola Shevtsov from their positions as deputy ministers of defense. Some of them will continue to work in the Ministry of Defense team.

                    Yevhen Ustimenko

