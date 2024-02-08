Business Support Council branch proposed to be established in Odesa region

ukenru
The Odesa Business Club hosted an event where representatives of regional business, the Minister of Economy and the Head of the Odesa Regional State Administration discussed the challenges facing the region's economy and business environment in 2024.

Recently, the Odesa Business Club hosted an event titled "Public Talk: Challenges 2024, Interaction of Business, Society and Government," Odesa Business Club reports. The event was attended by representatives of regional business, Minister of Economy Yulia Svyrydenko, and Head of Odesa Regional State Administration Oleh Kiper, UNN reports.

Details

Among the main issues: the escalation of the confrontation between law enforcement agencies and entrepreneurs, problems and prospects for the development of the Odesa region.

First Vice Prime Minister and Minister of Economy Yulia Svyrydenko noted that all foreign aid that is already coming in and will be coming in the future cannot be used for military needs. She added that the financing of payments to the military and the maintenance of the army is possible only at the expense of tax revenues.

According to Svyrydenko, that is why everyone is interested in strengthening and productivity of Ukrainian business. The government is ready for a transparent and constructive dialog. Svyrydenko also reminded about the newly established Business Support Council, created by a presidential decree. She added that it will enable entrepreneurs to communicate their vision of the situation and participate in the formation of transparent and clear business conditions.

The moderator of the meeting, Vadym Morokhovskyi, Managing Partner of the Club, noted that it is important to hear the voices of regional businesses in these processes. Therefore, there is an idea to create regional centers with similar functionality in close cooperation with the regional administration to build a direct dialog with the military, the President's Office, etc. According to Morakhovsky, one of the biggest problems for business today is the increasing pressure from law enforcement agencies. Business would like to focus on development opportunities, support for the Armed Forces and the country, rather than confrontation, he emphasized.  

