Business boom: where in Ukraine is the greatest economic activity

In total, 1 million 495 thousand legal entities were registered in Ukraine as of January 1, 2024. The capital, the south, and the east have the highest business activity in the country, UNN reports, citing data from the State Statistics Service of Ukraine.

Details

Kyiv is in the first place.

As of January 1 of this year, 376.1 thousand legal entities were registered in the capital.

Dnipropetrovs'k region is in second place with 111 thousand legal entities.

The top three leaders are Odesa region, where 93 thousand legal entities were registered as of January 1 this year.

On average in Ukraine, the heads of legal entities are mostly men (~70% of the total), and only one third are women.

To the topic

Business activity is growing in Odesa region. According to Oleh Kiper, head of the Odesa Regional State Administration, the region is showing positive dynamics in terms of increasing the number of business entities - the figure has doubled over the year.

The head of the DIA also noted that Odesa region is chosen by large businesses that relocate from other regions.