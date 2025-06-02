$41.530.00
"Burn" the FSB agent" effectively: experts told how not to stumble upon fake bots of the occupiers

Kyiv • UNN

 • 786 views

Russian occupiers are trying to discredit the SBU chat-bot "Report an FSB agent", creating fake copies. It is important to use only the official chat-bot at t.me/spaly_fsb_bot.

"Burn" the FSB agent" effectively: experts told how not to stumble upon fake bots of the occupiers

Russian occupiers are cloning the FSB officer's "Report" chatbot" of the Security Service of Ukraine, created to transmit information about the activities of enemy agents to Ukrainian law enforcement officers. However, fake resources that repeat the design of the original chatbot are now multiplying in Telegram. Experts of the Center for Strategic Communications explained how to distinguish a real chat from enemy fakes, reports UNN.

Details

To counter the enemy's activities, the Security Service of Ukraine created the "Report" FSB officer" chatbot, where citizens should report recruitment attempts. The enemy is creating fake clones of this chatbot.

So the most important thing is to remember that the only official "Report" FSB officer" chatbot is located at: t.me/spaly_fsb_bot.

It is recommended to go to the chatbot only from the official pages of the SBU in social networks, the SBU website and verified sources.

It is also important to check the spelling of the official chatbot address.

Reminder

Since May 2024, the SBU and the National Police have detained more than 600 people for terrorist attacks and sabotage. A quarter of those detained are underage Ukrainians. Russia has begun to liquidate its agents by undermining them.

Liliia Naboka

Liliia Naboka

WarTechnologies
National Police of Ukraine
Security Service of Ukraine
Telegram
