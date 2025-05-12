$41.550.04
The number of domestic violence cases in Ukraine decreased in the first quarter of 2025 - Prosecutor's Office
Exclusive
01:00 PM • 2812 views

The number of domestic violence cases in Ukraine decreased in the first quarter of 2025 - Prosecutor's Office

Exclusive
12:34 PM • 10301 views

After a wave of criticism, the State Property Fund promised to review the draft withdrawal of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences

Exclusive
11:05 AM • 15438 views

In Kyiv, in addition to hepatitis A, there is an outbreak of measles: what is known

08:59 AM • 24209 views

EU will additionally allocate 900 million euros for weapons to Ukraine from the revenues of Russian assets

Exclusive
08:49 AM • 28367 views

Expert Kozachenko on agricultural science: leadership in selection is maintained, but there are risks

08:13 AM • 54796 views

Eurovision 2025: Where to watch and how to vote ahead of the contest

Exclusive
May 12, 06:50 AM • 33220 views

Legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine: what Ukrainians think about this initiative

Exclusive
May 12, 06:38 AM • 36030 views

71st anniversary of Ukraine's membership in UNESCO: how many Ukrainian sites are under the organization's enhanced protection

Exclusive
May 12, 05:40 AM • 67052 views

A week of transformations, emotional depth and unexpected changes: astrological forecast for May 12–18

May 12, 03:50 AM • 32637 views

Britain convenes European foreign ministers to discuss support for Ukraine

Bundestag Vice President expects Merz to pave the way for Taurus deliveries to Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 154 views

Omid Nouripour expects Friedrich Merz to promote the supply of Taurus to Ukraine. The German government has become more cautious about arms supplies, seeking to discuss fewer details.

Vice-President of the Bundestag, politician from the "Greens" party, Omid Nouripour expects German Chancellor Friedrich Merz to clear the way for Taurus deliveries to Ukraine, n-tv reports, UNN writes.

Details

"Friedrich Merz voted in his own name to ensure the fastest possible delivery of Taurus," the Vice-President of the German Bundestag said on RTL/ntv Frühstart. - And to quickly forget about it after the oath would not be a very good idea. I hope that we will soon be able to help Ukraine with what it needs."

Nouripour pointed out: "Ukraine needs weapons systems. Human lives are at stake, and we are trying to protect them. Accordingly, not only the Greens, but also the CDU and CSU have repeatedly asked for this by name," Nouripour said.

Addition

Meanwhile, the German government is becoming increasingly cautious about the supply of certain weapons systems to Ukraine. Merz wants to keep the debate about arms supplies away from the public, the chancellor said during his visit to Kyiv at the weekend, the publication notes.

This was confirmed by German government spokesman Steffen Cornelius on Monday. According to tagesschau, the German government intends to report on deliveries of German weapons to Ukraine in less detail than before. Cornelius referred to the Chancellor's desire to "discuss individual weapons systems less". "We will not comment further" on any plans to deliver Taurus cruise missiles, the new spokesman for the German Federal Government said. He noted that other European governments are also deciding this in a similar way.

The German Ministry of Defence explained its greater restraint by tactical reasons. Information should continue to be received on "what weapons and ammunition we are supplying," the spokesman said. The approach, as indicated, differs in terms of details such as the number of units of certain guided missiles. This information is "not so important to society", but "the Russian aggressor can draw conclusions from it", the spokesman added.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarPoliticsNews of the World
Friedrich Merz
Germany
Ukraine
Kyiv
