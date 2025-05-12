Bundestag Vice President expects Merz to pave the way for Taurus deliveries to Ukraine

Vice-President of the Bundestag, politician from the "Greens" party, Omid Nouripour expects German Chancellor Friedrich Merz to clear the way for Taurus deliveries to Ukraine, n-tv reports, UNN writes.

Details

"Friedrich Merz voted in his own name to ensure the fastest possible delivery of Taurus," the Vice-President of the German Bundestag said on RTL/ntv Frühstart. - And to quickly forget about it after the oath would not be a very good idea. I hope that we will soon be able to help Ukraine with what it needs."

Nouripour pointed out: "Ukraine needs weapons systems. Human lives are at stake, and we are trying to protect them. Accordingly, not only the Greens, but also the CDU and CSU have repeatedly asked for this by name," Nouripour said.

Addition

Meanwhile, the German government is becoming increasingly cautious about the supply of certain weapons systems to Ukraine. Merz wants to keep the debate about arms supplies away from the public, the chancellor said during his visit to Kyiv at the weekend, the publication notes.

This was confirmed by German government spokesman Steffen Cornelius on Monday. According to tagesschau, the German government intends to report on deliveries of German weapons to Ukraine in less detail than before. Cornelius referred to the Chancellor's desire to "discuss individual weapons systems less". "We will not comment further" on any plans to deliver Taurus cruise missiles, the new spokesman for the German Federal Government said. He noted that other European governments are also deciding this in a similar way.

The German Ministry of Defence explained its greater restraint by tactical reasons. Information should continue to be received on "what weapons and ammunition we are supplying," the spokesman said. The approach, as indicated, differs in terms of details such as the number of units of certain guided missiles. This information is "not so important to society", but "the Russian aggressor can draw conclusions from it", the spokesman added.