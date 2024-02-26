Bullet from the gun of John Lennon's killer is up for auction

The bullet fired from the revolver that killed John Lennon in New York in 1980 will be auctioned next week. This is reported by the BBC, according to UNN.

Details

The auction will take place in Newcastle in the UK on Thursday, with a starting bid of £2,000.

The auction house Anderson and Garland is conducting the sale on behalf of the family of the deceased British police officer Brian Taylor.

Lennon's killer, Mark David Chapman, now 68, is serving a life sentence.

