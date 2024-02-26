Bullet from the gun of John Lennon's killer is up for auction

$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 30031 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 110380 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 70412 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 274940 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 234004 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 191381 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 230875 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 251536 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 157536 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 372124 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 87564 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 110033 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 76175 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 69031 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 44766 views
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 44858 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 110380 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 274940 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 213020 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 234004 views
Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 20147 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 28267 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 28188 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 69081 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 76221 views
Bullet from the gun of John Lennon's killer is up for auction

Kyiv • UNN

 • 27881 views

The bullet fired from the gun that killed John Lennon in 1980 will be auctioned off next week.

Bullet from the gun of John Lennon's killer is up for auction

The bullet fired from the revolver that killed John Lennon in New York in 1980 will be auctioned next week. This is reported by the BBC, according to UNN.

Details

The auction will take place in Newcastle in the UK on Thursday, with a starting bid of £2,000.

The auction house Anderson and Garland is conducting the sale on behalf of the family of the deceased British police officer Brian Taylor.

Lennon's killer, Mark David Chapman, now 68, is serving a life sentence.

Elton John to auction personal belongings worth $10 million in February12.01.24, 03:50 • 27815 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

CultureNews of the World
New York City
United Kingdom
