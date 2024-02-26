Bulgarian Prime Minister Denkov arrives in Ukraine

On Monday, February 26, Bulgarian Prime Minister Nikolay Denkov and his delegation arrived in Kyiv on a visit. This was reported by the Bulgarian newspaper BNT, according to UNN.

As noted, the Bulgarian Prime Minister arrived in Kyiv by train.

He was also accompanied by the Ministers of Justice, Environment and Energy Atanas Slavov, Julian Popov and Rumen Radev, Deputy Ministers of Defense and Foreign Affairs Stanimir Georgiev and Tikhomir Stoichev, and Chief of Defense Admiral Emil Eftimov.

The purpose of the visit of the officials from Bulgaria has not yet been disclosed.

