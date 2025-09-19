Budget-2026: Ministry of Finance projects 18.8% revenue growth, says figures are "correct"

In Ukraine, state budget revenues for 2026 are expected to increase by UAH 446.8 billion, or 18.8%, to UAH 2.8 trillion, Finance Minister Serhiy Marchenko said during an hour of questions to the government in parliament on Friday, naming the sources for achieving this figure and noting that the figures are "well calculated," a correspondent of UNN reports.

Details

"Budget revenues will increase by UAH 446.8 billion, or 18.8%. According to our calculations, they should amount to UAH 2.8 trillion," the minister said.

Answering the question, Marchenko clearly explained how the budget growth will be achieved.

"The main sources we foresee for increasing revenues are VAT on goods imported into Ukraine - plus UAH 89.8 billion. Personal income tax and military levy - plus UAH 93.6 billion. VAT on goods, works and services produced in Ukraine, taking into account budget refunds - plus UAH 75.4 billion. Corporate income tax - plus UAH 11.9 billion. Excise tax on customs duties on goods imported into Ukraine - plus UAH 6.7 billion. Excise tax on excisable goods produced in Ukraine - plus UAH 26.7 billion," Marchenko explained.

The minister emphasized that these are state budget revenues. According to him, these figures are "correct" and "well calculated."

Addition

Serhiy Marchenko stated that the government has provided sufficient resources for the security and defense sector for 2026.