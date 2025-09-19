$41.250.05
Calm on a plate: what foods reduce anxiety and support the nervous system
IAEA demands Russia immediately de-occupy Zaporizhzhia NPP. 62 countries supported the resolution
Ukraine elected to governing bodies of Universal Postal Union: Russia and Belarus lost elections
Counteroffensive in the Donetsk direction: Defense Forces liberated 7 settlements, 9 more cleared of Russian presence
Deepstrike at 1400 km: SBU drones hit Gazprom plant in Bashkortostan - sources
US Crypto Market 2.0: How the American Approach to Digital Asset Regulation Has Changed and What It Means for Ukraine
MPs supported the creation of a Unified Information System for the Social Sphere: how it will function
Another region will receive humanitarian aid in the form of liquefied gas this season: what is known
Cybersecurity in Ukraine: new fraud schemes and how to protect yourself
No occupiers in the center of Kupyansk - NSDC CCD
Calm on a plate: what foods reduce anxiety and support the nervous system
US Crypto Market 2.0: How the American Approach to Digital Asset Regulation Has Changed and What It Means for Ukraine
Cybersecurity in Ukraine: new fraud schemes and how to protect yourself
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Must-have sweaters for the autumn-winter 2025 wardrobe: Andre Tan advises
YouTube has become a leader in the US media industry and is betting on AI for content creation
Keanu Reeves secretly married artist Alexandra Grant during a summer trip to Europe
Famous producer of Beyoncé and Drake suddenly dies in New York apartment
Aston Martin and Egg create a luxury baby stroller for $3000
Budget-2026: Ministry of Finance projects 18.8% revenue growth, says figures are "correct"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 276 views

Minister of Finance Serhiy Marchenko announced an expected 18.8% increase in State Budget revenues for 2026, reaching 2.8 trillion hryvnias. The revenue increase will be achieved through VAT, personal income tax, military levy, corporate income tax, and excise taxes.

Budget-2026: Ministry of Finance projects 18.8% revenue growth, says figures are "correct"

In Ukraine, state budget revenues for 2026 are expected to increase by UAH 446.8 billion, or 18.8%, to UAH 2.8 trillion, Finance Minister Serhiy Marchenko said during an hour of questions to the government in parliament on Friday, naming the sources for achieving this figure and noting that the figures are "well calculated," a correspondent of UNN reports.

Details

"Budget revenues will increase by UAH 446.8 billion, or 18.8%. According to our calculations, they should amount to UAH 2.8 trillion," the minister said.

Answering the question, Marchenko clearly explained how the budget growth will be achieved.

"The main sources we foresee for increasing revenues are VAT on goods imported into Ukraine - plus UAH 89.8 billion. Personal income tax and military levy - plus UAH 93.6 billion. VAT on goods, works and services produced in Ukraine, taking into account budget refunds - plus UAH 75.4 billion. Corporate income tax - plus UAH 11.9 billion. Excise tax on customs duties on goods imported into Ukraine - plus UAH 6.7 billion. Excise tax on excisable goods produced in Ukraine - plus UAH 26.7 billion," Marchenko explained.

The minister emphasized that these are state budget revenues. According to him, these figures are "correct" and "well calculated."

Addition

Serhiy Marchenko stated that the government has provided sufficient resources for the security and defense sector for 2026.

Pavlo Zinchenko

Serhiy Marchenko
Ukraine