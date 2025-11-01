Budanov's operation in Pokrovsk refuted Putin's and Gerasimov's false statements to the whole world - blogger

The operation of the Main Intelligence Directorate in Pokrovsk, under the direct leadership of Kyrylo Budanov, refuted to the whole world the false statements of Putin and Gerasimov about the alleged "encirclement" and "capture" of the city. This was stated by blogger and political expert Volodymyr Tsybulko, reports UNN.

While important people on Bankova were holding a briefing about long-range strikes on Russia, questions arose online about where the main ideologist and practitioner of such strikes, Kyrylo Budanov, was. At first, they blamed the state leadership's dislike for the head of the GUR, who allegedly simply did not invite him, jealous of his popularity. However, it turned out that General Budanov is in Pokrovsk, leading an operation of military intelligence units, designed to save the city from falling. - Tsybulko wrote.

Meanwhile, he reminded, they carried out a fearless and risky operation, landing two special forces groups from two Black Hawk helicopters practically behind enemy lines.

We don't know how the situation will develop, but the attack led by Budanov has already refuted to the whole world the false statements of the occupiers, in particular, Gerasimov and Putin personally, about the capture and encirclement of Pokrovsk by the Russians. This bold step turned out to be one that goes beyond a tactical operation in a limited space. - emphasized the political scientist.

In his opinion, this creates a background and becomes an element of global discourse, where the Moscow ruler tries with all his might to puff out his cheeks, false generals support this, report imaginary victories, and Trump "ridicules him."