08:30 AM • 13392 views
Five long-awaited premieres you can't miss: what to watch in NovemberVideo
Exclusive
November 1, 07:00 AM • 29101 views
How to follow a vegan diet without harming your health: advice from a nutritionistPhoto
November 1, 06:00 AM • 30042 views
Processing deferrals in ASCs, changes in Basic Social Assistance, extension of mobilization: what will change from November 1
October 31, 08:50 PM • 33168 views
Defence Intelligence of Ukraine conducts counterattack near Pokrovsk to unblock logistics - source
October 31, 06:17 PM • 47723 views
Ukraine temporarily banned the export of unprocessed timber
October 31, 05:29 PM • 40247 views
Pentagon approves transfer of Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine, final decision rests with Trump - Media
October 31, 04:15 PM • 35903 views
Former Odesa mayor Trukhanov sent to 24/7 house arrest until December 28
Exclusive
October 31, 02:27 PM • 36115 views
Marriage via "Diia": over 50 couples were denied marriage registration
Exclusive
October 31, 12:28 PM • 30657 views
This is North Korea: economist criticized the idea of reducing the number of pharmacies in Ukraine
October 31, 12:08 PM • 56919 views
The best asset is you: why mental health and development are more important than deposits
Budanov's operation in Pokrovsk refuted Putin's and Gerasimov's false statements to the whole world - blogger

Kyiv • UNN

 • 408 views

Kyrylo Budanov personally led the HUR operation in Pokrovsk, refuting Putin's and Gerasimov's statements about the alleged "encirclement" and "capture" of the city. Two special forces groups were landed by Black Hawk helicopters behind enemy lines.

Budanov's operation in Pokrovsk refuted Putin's and Gerasimov's false statements to the whole world - blogger

The operation of the Main Intelligence Directorate in Pokrovsk, under the direct leadership of Kyrylo Budanov, refuted to the whole world the false statements of Putin and Gerasimov about the alleged "encirclement" and "capture" of the city. This was stated by blogger and political expert Volodymyr Tsybulko, reports UNN.

While important people on Bankova were holding a briefing about long-range strikes on Russia, questions arose online about where the main ideologist and practitioner of such strikes, Kyrylo Budanov, was. At first, they blamed the state leadership's dislike for the head of the GUR, who allegedly simply did not invite him, jealous of his popularity. However, it turned out that General Budanov is in Pokrovsk, leading an operation of military intelligence units, designed to save the city from falling.

- Tsybulko wrote.

Meanwhile, he reminded, they carried out a fearless and risky operation, landing two special forces groups from two Black Hawk helicopters practically behind enemy lines.

We don't know how the situation will develop, but the attack led by Budanov has already refuted to the whole world the false statements of the occupiers, in particular, Gerasimov and Putin personally, about the capture and encirclement of Pokrovsk by the Russians. This bold step turned out to be one that goes beyond a tactical operation in a limited space.

- emphasized the political scientist.

In his opinion, this creates a background and becomes an element of global discourse, where the Moscow ruler tries with all his might to puff out his cheeks, false generals support this, report imaginary victories, and Trump "ridicules him."

This could result in serious decisions regarding the war, negotiations, and improve support for Ukraine by partners. And behind this are simple and heroic guys - GUR fighters and their comrades.

- stated the blogger.

Lilia Podolyak

