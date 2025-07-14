$41.780.04
Budanov shows signs of a statesman with a strategic vision - political scientist

Kyiv • UNN

 • 396 views

Political scientist Oleksandr Kochetkov believes that Budanov shows signs of a potential statesman, speaking on topics usually discussed by the president or the head of the Presidential Office.

Budanov shows signs of a statesman with a strategic vision - political scientist

An agreement on a ceasefire between Ukraine and Russia may be reached in 2025. This requires at least three parties – Ukraine, Russia, and the USA, believes the head of the Main Intelligence Directorate, Lieutenant General Kyrylo Budanov. He spoke about this in an interview with Bloomberg, also commenting on internal political problems in Ukraine, the partnership between Russia and North Korea, and forecasts regarding international support for our country.

Political scientist and blogger Oleksandr Kochetkov draws attention to the fact that Budanov answered a whole range of questions that are usually reported by the president or the head of the Presidential Office. In his opinion, the head of the Main Intelligence Directorate clearly demonstrates the signs of a potential statesman with his own strategic vision.

Now he gave an interview to Bloomberg, which goes beyond what is generally accepted in our government. Because there Budanov reflects on the topics of war and peace, international support for Ukraine, desired reactions from the West, internal political problems of Ukraine. Usually, the President of Ukraine or the head of his office talks about this. Well, also the Minister of Foreign Affairs, if the office allows. But everyone else is not allowed. In my opinion, this is not just a desire to express a position and thus influence the course of events. This is an attempt to demonstrate that, in addition to appointed speakers, there are still figures in Ukraine who have their own opinions and are not afraid to express them

— Kochetkov writes in his Facebook profile.

According to the political scientist, the head of the Main Intelligence Directorate does this consciously, as he has support not only in Ukraine but also at the international level: "At the same time, Budanov does not look like an administrative suicide at all. If he does this, it means he knows that he is allowed to. That is, undeclared, but well-felt American support adds confidence and determination. The further it goes, the more Budanov becomes similar not only to a military man – a general, the head of an influential and noticeable structure, but also to a potential statesman with his own strategic vision."

Along with this, Kochetkov believes that one should expect the main political intrigue around Budanov.

"The main positioning is yet to come," the political scientist states.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

