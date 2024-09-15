Budanov: Russia aims to end the war by 2026

Russia wants to end the war against Ukraine by 2026 with its victory, because in the distant future Russia will not be able to position itself as a superpower. This was stated by the head of the Main Intelligence Directorate, Kirill Budanov, during the Yalta European Strategy Forum, UNN reports .

Details

For them, the year 2025, the turn of the 25th - the beginning of the 26th year, is the key year. They want to end it all, because according to their calculations, if they do not emerge from this war as conditional winners, they will fall out of the possibility of becoming a superpower, which they want, for the foreseeable future, which is a horizon of up to 30 years - Budanov said.

Referring to Russian documents, the DIU chief noted that in the absence of a Russian victory, only two superpowers will remain in the world by the end of 2025: the United States and China.

They clearly realize this. This is a key period for them. Therefore, they will do everything possible to win in their understanding. Otherwise, they will drop out of absolutely all global processes. All they can count on is regional leadership, and they are not satisfied with that - Budanov added.

Addendum Addendum

Budanov said that Russia would face financial and economic problems and a marriage of recruits for the army as early as the summer of 2025.