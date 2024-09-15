Budanov: Russia aims to end the war by 2026

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Trump set a condition for Zelenskyy to resume negotiations with the US

February 28, 10:28 PM • 39707 views
Trump and Vance's dispute with Zelensky: who else among world leaders supported Ukraine

February 28, 10:53 PM • 66840 views
Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

February 28, 11:39 PM • 63102 views
Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

March 1, 12:46 AM • 35410 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

03:40 AM • 41303 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 189513 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 193834 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 183148 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 210172 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 198603 views
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 147806 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 147231 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 151480 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 142518 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 159044 views
Budanov: Russia aims to end the war by 2026

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 66328 views

The head of the GRU, Kirill Budanov, said that Russia wants to end the war against Ukraine by 2026. According to him, without victory, Russia will lose the chance to position itself as a superpower for the next 30 years.

Russia wants to end the war against Ukraine by 2026 with its victory, because in the distant future Russia will not be able to position itself as a superpower. This was stated by the head of the Main Intelligence Directorate, Kirill Budanov, during the Yalta European Strategy Forum, UNN reports .

Details

For them, the year 2025, the turn of the 25th - the beginning of the 26th year, is the key year. They want to end it all, because according to their calculations, if they do not emerge from this war as conditional winners, they will fall out of the possibility of becoming a superpower, which they want, for the foreseeable future, which is a horizon of up to 30 years

- Budanov said.

Referring to Russian documents, the DIU chief noted that in the absence of a Russian victory, only two superpowers will remain in the world by the end of 2025: the United States and China.

They clearly realize this. This is a key period for them. Therefore, they will do everything possible to win in their understanding. Otherwise, they will drop out of absolutely all global processes. All they can count on is regional leadership, and they are not satisfied with that

- Budanov added.

Addendum Addendum

Budanov said that Russia would face financial and economic problems and a marriage of recruits for the army as early as the summer of 2025. 

Pavlo Bashynskyi

WarPolitics

