In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
01:24 PM • 29872 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

01:12 PM • 109639 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 70054 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

April 4, 06:27 AM • 274129 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 233437 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 191198 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 03:18 PM • 230753 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

April 3, 01:51 PM • 251513 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 157515 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

April 3, 09:14 AM • 372120 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Budanov on gerasimov: he is now irreplaceable in russia

Kyiv • UNN

 • 70603 views

The head of Ukraine's military intelligence said that russian chief of general staff gerasimov is one of the few generals who can make other generals work.

Budanov on gerasimov: he is now irreplaceable in russia

The head of the GUR, Kirill Budanov, said that the chief of the general staff of the russian armed forces, valery gerasimov, is currently irreplaceable in russia, as he is one of the few who can make other generals work. Budanov said this in an interview with The Telegraph, according to a correspondent of UNN.

general gerasimov has definitely  several serious personal traits, among which strategic endurance occupies a special place. Many times he was one step away from being fired, but he always found a way out of situations

- Budanov said.

He said gerasimov is one of the few who can make other generals work.

In the end, I can state for myself that as of now, at least among the russian generals, we do not see his replacement. He is one of the few who can make other generals work. This, in my opinion, is his strength and irreplaceability

- Budanov noted.

Valery Gerasimov became the chief of the general staff of the russian federation in January 2023, replacing surovikin. At that time, russian defense minister sergei shoigu made new appointments to the russian army leadership.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

War
