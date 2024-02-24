Budanov on gerasimov: he is now irreplaceable in russia

The head of the GUR, Kirill Budanov, said that the chief of the general staff of the russian armed forces, valery gerasimov, is currently irreplaceable in russia, as he is one of the few who can make other generals work. Budanov said this in an interview with The Telegraph, according to a correspondent of UNN.

general gerasimov has definitely several serious personal traits, among which strategic endurance occupies a special place. Many times he was one step away from being fired, but he always found a way out of situations - Budanov said.

He said gerasimov is one of the few who can make other generals work.

In the end, I can state for myself that as of now, at least among the russian generals, we do not see his replacement. He is one of the few who can make other generals work. This, in my opinion, is his strength and irreplaceability - Budanov noted.

Valery Gerasimov became the chief of the general staff of the russian federation in January 2023, replacing surovikin. At that time, russian defense minister sergei shoigu made new appointments to the russian army leadership.

