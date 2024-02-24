Budanov told what information from partner countries is critically important for the DIU

Ukraine makes extensive use of the capabilities provided by the intelligence agencies of partner countries. In particular, information about missile launches from areas that cannot be covered by Ukrainian electronic and radio intelligence is critically important. This was stated by the Chief of the Defense Intelligence of Ukraine Kyrylo Budanov in an interview with The Telegraph, according to a correspondent of UNN.

We make extensive use of the capabilities provided by our partner countries. But this in no way replaces our work. It only fills and adds intelligence. We decide how to use it further. For example, information about missile launches from the borders that we cannot cover with our electronic intelligence and - Budanov said.

He emphasized that this assistance is invaluable and priceless for Ukraine.

Budanov also spoke about cooperation with guerrilla groups operating in russia. He added that the Ukrainian side helps them, supports them, and sometimes expresses its requests or sets certain tasks. He noted that the guerrilla movement in russia is not massive.

At the same time, intelligence plays a serious role in the process of confronting terrorist russia: during the war, it is tasked not only with obtaining information but also with taking special active measures. In particular, thanks to intelligence, Ukraine was able to obtain information about russia's attack on February 24, 2022, in advance.

If we had relied solely on electronic, radio or cyber intelligence, we would not have been prepared, would not have realized that an invasion was coming, and would not have had time to prepare - Budanov said.

