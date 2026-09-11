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Brutally beat him over a found SIM card — an official at a Russian pretrial detention center is suspected of inhumane treatment of a civilian from Kherson

Kyiv • UNN

 • 182 views

An official at a pretrial detention center in occupied Simferopol is suspected of beating a civilian from Kherson. The man was beaten to intimidate and humiliate him.

Brutally beat him over a found SIM card — an official at a Russian pretrial detention center is suspected of inhumane treatment of a civilian from Kherson

An official of a Russian pre-trial detention center is suspected of inhumane treatment of a civilian from Kherson - as a result of the beating, the man suffered severe physical pain and significant psychological distress, UNN reports, citing the Prosecutor General's Office.

Under the procedural guidance of the Prosecutor General's Office, the deputy head of the Regime and Supervision Department of Russian Pre-Trial Detention Center No. 2 in temporarily occupied Simferopol was notified of suspicion in absentia 

- the statement said.

Details

According to the investigation, the official used physical violence and psychological pressure against civilians, including for reasons of hatred toward Ukrainians. One of the victims was a resident of Kherson.

In December 2022, during a walk, the man found a SIM card and took it with him. Later, detention center employees found it among his belongings.

On the official's orders, the man was taken from his cell to a utility room on the third floor of the detention center, which inmates called the "baulny room," where there was no video surveillance.

The civilian was forced to face the wall, lower his head, and press his hands, palms down, against the wall. After that, according to the investigation, the official personally began beating him - striking his torso with his hands and his lower limbs with his feet.

As a result of the beating, the man suffered severe physical pain and significant psychological distress. According to the investigation, the violence was deliberate - to intimidate the victim and humiliate his human dignity.

These actions were classified as inhumane treatment of a civilian who was under the control of the occupying authorities, and as a violation of the laws and customs of war (Part 1, Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Two heads of a Russian pre-trial detention center served with notices of suspicion for torturing Ukrainian prisoners in Vyazma01.05.26, 14:54 • 3037 views

Antonina Tumanova

War in UkraineCrimes and emergencies
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Prosecutor General of Ukraine
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