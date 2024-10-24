Brovary with heat. The mayor of the city told about the first week of the heating season
The mayor of Brovary reported a successful start to the heating season. Almost all facilities are connected to heat, minor accidents are promptly resolved, and 10 boiler houses are running on alternative fuel.
Almost all the facilities in Brovary, Kyiv Oblast, are connected to heat. In the first week of the heating season, minor accidents occurred, which are inevitable during such a large-scale process, and they were promptly eliminated. The mayor of Brovary, Ihor Sapozhko, told UNN in an exclusive commentary.
The first week of the heating season in Brovary was generally successful. Almost all of the city's facilities have already been connected to heat, and residents have experienced a significant improvement in the comfort of their homes
According to him, as expected, there are some minor technical problems that are inevitable at the beginning of such a large-scale process.
"We respond promptly to all calls and carry out the necessary repairs to ensure stable heat supply. The utility services are working in an intensive mode, and I am grateful to all employees for their hard work and dedication. We are doing everything possible to ensure that every resident of our city feels comfortable and safe during the cold season," said Igor Sapozhko.
The heating season started in the Brovary community of Kyiv Oblast on October 17 . The mayor of Brovary, Ihor Sapozhko, said that the heating is being launched gradually. It will take some time to fully supply all apartment buildings, educational and medical institutions, and utility companies with heat.
The mayor of Brovary also said how many of the city's boiler houses run on alternative fuels.
"Currently, there are ten boiler houses in the Brovary community that operate on an alternative fuel - wood chips. These boiler houses provide heat to seven lyceums, six pre-schools, a cultural institution, a swimming pool, a primary healthcare facility and the Brovary Multidisciplinary Clinical Hospital," said Ihor Sapozhko in a comment to UNN.