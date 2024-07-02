British volunteer and combat medic Peter Foucher died in the war
British volunteer and combat medic Peter Foucher, pseudonym Hasta La Vista, died on the front line saving wounded Ukrainian soldiers and evacuating civilians from frontline cities during the Russian occupation.
A volunteer and combat medic from the United Kingdom, Peter Foucher, pseudonym Hasta La Vista, was killed on the front line with the Russian occupiers. This is stated on the page of the Project Konstantin charitable foundation, UNN reports .
Details
"It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Pete, our beloved director and founder. There are no words that can do justice to Pete's life. There are no words or phrases that can convey how much he meant to all of us. Pete's unwavering dedication, boundless compassion and unrelenting commitment to Ukraine and its people left an indelible mark on the countless lives he touched," the statement reads.
The foundation said that the deceased volunteer took an active part in the rescue of more than 200 wounded Ukrainian soldiers and the evacuation of civilians from frontline cities. He also helped with the delivery of humanitarian aid to residents of the frontline areas.
"We will honor Pete's memory by continuing the work he was so passionate about, by carrying on his legacy of courage and kindness, fighting for what is right and speaking out against injustice," the foundation said.
