Political responsibility for "unprofessional" members in Verkhovna Rada committees lies with the factions – expert
Mandatory video recording of technical inspection from July 1: what will change for drivers and service stations
Bachelor's admission: deadlines and rules in 2025
Bachelor's admission: deadlines and rules in 2025
EU and Ukraine reach agreement on new trade terms: what's expected
EU and Ukraine reach agreement on new trade terms: what's expected
How not to fall victim to apartment fraudsters: main signs of deception when renting
Ukraine prepares to reform the title "Mother Heroine": what will change?
Strike on Kryvyi Rih on June 30: enemy UAV hit near military enlistment office
What changes await Ukrainians in July: a new voltage standard in the power grid and the return of salary indexation
What changes await Ukrainians in July: a new voltage standard in the power grid and the return of salary indexation
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

British royal family to abandon train as part of cost cutting

Kyiv • UNN

 • 6465 views

Buckingham Palace plans to decommission the royal train by 2027 due to high maintenance costs. King Charles III and other members of the family will travel by regular trains and helicopters.

British royal family to abandon train as part of cost cutting

As part of cost-cutting measures, Buckingham Palace has announced plans to decommission the iconic royal train by 2027. The transport, which has served the monarchy for decades, has proven too expensive to maintain. King Charles III and other members of the family will continue to travel by regular trains and helicopters. The nine-carriage train may be put on public display as part of the historical heritage.

BBC reports this, as conveyed by UNN.

Buckingham Palace announced that the royal train used by members of the British royal family will be decommissioned by 2027 as part of cost-cutting measures.

- the publication states.

According to the BBC correspondent, this announcement was made concurrently with the publication of the annual report on court finances. Judging by it, a two-day trip in February on the royal train from Gloucestershire to Staffordshire, and then to London, cost the royal treasury too much.

It is reported that British King Charles III and other members of the royal family "will continue to use regular passenger trains, as well as two helicopters for travel around the country."

The royal train, consisting of nine carriages, may be put on public display after decommissioning. James Chalmers, who manages the royal household's finances, said the train had been part of national life for many decades, but "it's time for a warm farewell."

Addition

The history of the royal train began in 1869, when special carriages were created for Queen Victoria to allow comfortable travel around Britain.

Since then, the train has become an integral part of royal transport, and Queen Elizabeth II used it particularly actively - especially during celebrations marking her Golden and Diamond Jubilees of reign.

The royal carriages were last updated in the mid-1980s. In the last year, as reported by Buckingham Palace, the train made only two trips.

Buckingham Palace confirmed the invitation to Trump to pay a state visit to Britain at the end of the year25.06.25, 14:32 • 1818 views

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

News of the WorldUNN Lite
Charles III
London
Tesla
