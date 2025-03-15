British Prime Minister and French President discussed support for Ukraine
Kyiv • UNN
Keir Starmer and Emmanuel Macron discussed peaceful settlement and the efforts of the US and Ukraine. They also spoke about increasing aid to Ukraine and maintaining international support.
The British Prime Minister discussed support for Ukraine with the French President. This is reported by the Government of Great Britain, UNN reports.
Details
Today, in the afternoon, a conversation took place between the Prime Minister of Great Britain, Keir Starmer, and the President of France, Emmanuel Macron. During the conversation, the politicians touched upon key international issues, in particular the situation around a peaceful settlement.
The discussion began with an assessment of the latest diplomatic efforts made by the Presidents of the United States and Ukraine, who this week presented an updated plan to stabilize the situation.
Macron shared the results of the meeting of defense departments, which took place in Paris earlier this week. Starmer positively noted the active actions of international partners and member countries of the Alliance, aimed at supporting Ukraine.
Among other topics of discussion was tomorrow's meeting of the Coalition of the Willing, which will be an important step to strengthen assistance and maintain the momentum of international support.
The parties agreed to continue to maintain close contact and coordinate efforts.
Macron, Starmer, and Zelensky may visit Trump to present a joint opinion on the peace plan - report05.03.25, 08:52 • 26925 views