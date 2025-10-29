$42.080.01
Court remands ex-head of Ukrenergo Kudrytskyi in custody for two months
Exclusive
02:53 PM • 12839 views
In Irpin, a cat died after a probable shooting: police are investigating the incident
Exclusive
12:54 PM • 41068 views
Acting Rector of DSTU Andriy Kudryashov "forgot" to declare cohabitant and expensive gifts: what NACP should checkPhoto
Exclusive
12:21 PM • 29589 views
Illegal gambling activities: since the beginning of this year, as many cases have been sent to court as in the entire year 2024
11:54 AM • 49216 views
New trade rules between Ukraine and the EU come into force today: which quotas for agricultural products will increasePhoto
October 29, 09:51 AM • 28484 views
The enemy is not in Myrnohrad - "East" troop grouping
Exclusive
October 29, 07:00 AM • 75365 views
Stroke is getting "younger": what you need to know about the symptoms and prevention of the disease
October 29, 06:50 AM • 48442 views
"This is not about negligence, but about criminal negligence": Prosecutor General Kravchenko confirmed suspicion against TrukhanovVideo
October 28, 08:10 PM • 47291 views
Truhanov served with notice of suspicion - source
October 28, 04:50 PM • 114479 views
Cherkasy and Kyiv are still on their way to warmth: where in Ukraine are they already warming up, and where are they not?
Publications
Exclusives
British PM did not answer whether he keeps his promise not to raise taxes

Kyiv • UNN

 • 262 views

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer did not confirm whether he would keep his promise not to raise taxes, referring to the upcoming budget on November 26. He noted the country's positive economic indicators.

British PM did not answer whether he keeps his promise not to raise taxes

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer did not answer a question from the opposition about whether he was keeping his promise not to raise taxes, UNN reports with reference to Sky News.

Details

The Prime Minister noted: "I am glad that the Leader of the Opposition is now talking about the economy."

Britain to provide Ukraine with 5,000 new missiles, strengthening support before winter - PM Starmer24.10.25, 19:33 • 51671 view

He says retail sales are "higher than expected," inflation is "lower than expected," and the stock market is "at a record high."

He did not answer the question directly, simply stating: "The budget will be passed on November 26, and we will lay out our plans."

Politico: Trump and Starmer - an unexpected friendship that is changing world politics19.09.25, 01:59 • 17862 views

Antonina Tumanova

News of the World
State budget
Keir Starmer
Great Britain