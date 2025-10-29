British PM did not answer whether he keeps his promise not to raise taxes
Kyiv • UNN
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer did not confirm whether he would keep his promise not to raise taxes, referring to the upcoming budget on November 26. He noted the country's positive economic indicators.
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer did not answer a question from the opposition about whether he was keeping his promise not to raise taxes, UNN reports with reference to Sky News.
Details
The Prime Minister noted: "I am glad that the Leader of the Opposition is now talking about the economy."
Britain to provide Ukraine with 5,000 new missiles, strengthening support before winter - PM Starmer24.10.25, 19:33 • 51671 view
He says retail sales are "higher than expected," inflation is "lower than expected," and the stock market is "at a record high."
He did not answer the question directly, simply stating: "The budget will be passed on November 26, and we will lay out our plans."
Politico: Trump and Starmer - an unexpected friendship that is changing world politics19.09.25, 01:59 • 17862 views