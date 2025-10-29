British PM did not answer whether he keeps his promise not to raise taxes

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer did not answer a question from the opposition about whether he was keeping his promise not to raise taxes, UNN reports with reference to Sky News.

Details

The Prime Minister noted: "I am glad that the Leader of the Opposition is now talking about the economy."

He says retail sales are "higher than expected," inflation is "lower than expected," and the stock market is "at a record high."

He did not answer the question directly, simply stating: "The budget will be passed on November 26, and we will lay out our plans."

