British cargo ship attacked in the Red Sea

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
04:30 AM • 27257 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 110078 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 117360 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 159837 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 162402 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 261937 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 176036 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166678 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148525 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 233119 views

Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

March 1, 08:57 PM • 75497 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

March 1, 09:14 PM • 75458 views
Macron holds urgent talks with Zelensky and Trump after incident in the US

March 1, 10:11 PM • 55435 views
New IAEA mission arrives at ZNPP after a month-long delay due to hostilities

March 1, 10:30 PM • 31058 views
Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

March 2, 12:27 AM • 67367 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 261937 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 233119 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 218707 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 244229 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 230605 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 110078 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 87591 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 92305 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 115479 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 116261 views
British cargo ship attacked in the Red Sea

Kyiv

 28444 views

A British cargo ship was attacked by an unmanned aerial vehicle in the Red Sea near Yemen, and the crew was not injured.

A British cargo ship has been attacked in the Red Sea, the UK Maritime Trade Operations Office (UKMTO) has reported, UNN writes citing Sky News.

Details

The ship was attacked west of Hodeidah in Yemen just after midnight on Tuesday.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack, but the Associated Press reports that Iranian-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen are suspected.

The UKMTO stated that the ship's captain was "aware of a small vessel to port" before the shell was fired at the ship.

None of the crew was injured, and the ship's bridge windows sustained minor damage.

The vessel was declared safe to continue its journey.

Maritime security firm Ambrey identified the vessel as a Barbados-flagged cargo ship owned by a British company, saying it had been physically damaged by an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) while sailing southeast across the Red Sea.

Addendum

On Monday, UK Defense Secretary Grant Shapps told the House of Commons that the UK would not hesitate to respond again "in self-defense" to Houthi attacks in Yemen.

He briefed members of parliament after the UK and the US took part in joint airstrikes against Houthi targets on Saturday.

The attacks in the Red Sea have disrupted global shipping, forcing companies to take longer and more expensive voyages around southern Africa, while fueling fears that the war between Israel and Hamas could spread and destabilize the entire Middle East.

Julia Shramko

News of the World

