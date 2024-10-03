ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 14133 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 89269 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 159077 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 133588 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 140605 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 137819 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 178230 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 111937 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 169588 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104680 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 138174 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 137747 views
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

February 28, 05:55 PM • 77782 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 105983 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: "He can come back when he is ready for peace"

06:35 PM • 108169 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 159077 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 178230 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 169588 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 197061 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 186131 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 137751 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 138178 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 145166 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

February 28, 09:03 AM • 136661 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 153666 views
Britain transfers sovereignty over Chagos Islands to Mauritius: military base to remain

Britain transfers sovereignty over Chagos Islands to Mauritius: military base to remain

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 12801 views

Britain has agreed to transfer sovereignty over the Chagos archipelago to Mauritius after decades of negotiations. The US military base on Diego Garcia Island will remain, and Mauritius will be able to launch a resettlement program on other islands.

The United Kingdom has announced that it is relinquishing sovereignty over a remote but strategically important group of islands in the Indian Ocean after more than half a century, UNN reports citing the BBC.

Details

The agreement, which was reached after many years of negotiations, provides for the transfer of the Chagos Islands to Mauritius by the UK in a historic step.

This includes the tropical atoll of Diego Garcia, which is used by the US government as a military base for its navy ships and long-range bombers.

The announcement, made in a joint statement by the British and Mauritian prime ministers on Thursday, ends a decade of often tense negotiations between the two countries over the islands.

The US and UK bases will remain at Diego Garcia, a key factor in allowing the deal to move forward at a time of growing geopolitical rivalry in the region between Western countries, India and China.

"Under the terms of this treaty, the United Kingdom agrees that Mauritius has sovereignty over the Chagos archipelago, including Diego Garcia," reads the statement by British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and Mauritian Prime Minister Pravind Jagnauth.

"At the same time, both our countries are committed to the need to... ensure the long-term, safe and effective operation of the existing base at Diego Garcia, which plays a vital role in regional and global security," the statement said.

The agreement will also "eliminate the mistakes of the past and demonstrate the commitment of both sides to supporting the well-being of the people of Chagos," the statement said.

Mauritius will now be able to launch a resettlement program on the Chagos Islands, in addition to the Diego Garcia military base.

The transaction is still subject to final contractual approval, but both parties promised to finalize it as soon as possible.

Recall

The Caribbean state of Barbados ceased to be subject to the British crown on November 30, 2021, becoming a republic. On October 20 of that year, Barbados elected the first president of the island. It was Governor General Sandra Mason.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

News of the World
keir-starmerKeir Starmer
federal-government-of-the-united-statesFederal government of the United States
indiiskyi-okeanIndian Ocean
united-kingdomUnited Kingdom

