The United Kingdom has announced that it is relinquishing sovereignty over a remote but strategically important group of islands in the Indian Ocean after more than half a century, UNN reports citing the BBC.

Details

The agreement, which was reached after many years of negotiations, provides for the transfer of the Chagos Islands to Mauritius by the UK in a historic step.

This includes the tropical atoll of Diego Garcia, which is used by the US government as a military base for its navy ships and long-range bombers.

The announcement, made in a joint statement by the British and Mauritian prime ministers on Thursday, ends a decade of often tense negotiations between the two countries over the islands.

The US and UK bases will remain at Diego Garcia, a key factor in allowing the deal to move forward at a time of growing geopolitical rivalry in the region between Western countries, India and China.

"Under the terms of this treaty, the United Kingdom agrees that Mauritius has sovereignty over the Chagos archipelago, including Diego Garcia," reads the statement by British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and Mauritian Prime Minister Pravind Jagnauth.

"At the same time, both our countries are committed to the need to... ensure the long-term, safe and effective operation of the existing base at Diego Garcia, which plays a vital role in regional and global security," the statement said.

The agreement will also "eliminate the mistakes of the past and demonstrate the commitment of both sides to supporting the well-being of the people of Chagos," the statement said.

Mauritius will now be able to launch a resettlement program on the Chagos Islands, in addition to the Diego Garcia military base.

The transaction is still subject to final contractual approval, but both parties promised to finalize it as soon as possible.

Recall

The Caribbean state of Barbados ceased to be subject to the British crown on November 30, 2021, becoming a republic. On October 20 of that year, Barbados elected the first president of the island. It was Governor General Sandra Mason.