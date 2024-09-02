ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Britain partially suspends arms sales to Israel

Britain partially suspends arms sales to Israel

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 18496 views

The United Kingdom is suspending about 30 of 350 arms sales licenses to Israel because of the risk of violating international law. This is not a complete ban, but a review of export licenses, said Foreign Secretary David Lammy.

The United Kingdom is suspending some licenses for the sale of weapons to Israel because of the risk that they could be used in violation of international law. This was stated by the head of the British Foreign Office David Lammy, Sky News reports UNN.

Details

According to Lemmy, the decision was made after a review of British arms export licenses, which found a "clear risk" that the weapons could be used in "serious violation of international humanitarian law.

The Foreign Minister clarified that approximately 30 out of 350 licenses would be suspended, noting that "this is not an arms embargo.

Faced with a conflict like this (the war in the Gaza Strip - Ed.), the government is obliged to review British export licenses. This is not a complete ban, it is not an arms embargo

- the British official emphasized.

Addendum

It is noted that the UK does not directly supply weapons to Israel, but provides British companies with export licenses for their sale.

Israel and Hamas agree on truce for vaccination in Gaza30.08.24, 06:51 • 88669 views

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

News of the World

