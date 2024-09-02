Britain partially suspends arms sales to Israel

The United Kingdom is suspending some licenses for the sale of weapons to Israel because of the risk that they could be used in violation of international law. This was stated by the head of the British Foreign Office David Lammy, Sky News reports UNN.

Details

According to Lemmy, the decision was made after a review of British arms export licenses, which found a "clear risk" that the weapons could be used in "serious violation of international humanitarian law.

The Foreign Minister clarified that approximately 30 out of 350 licenses would be suspended, noting that "this is not an arms embargo.

Faced with a conflict like this (the war in the Gaza Strip - Ed.), the government is obliged to review British export licenses. This is not a complete ban, it is not an arms embargo - the British official emphasized.

Addendum

It is noted that the UK does not directly supply weapons to Israel, but provides British companies with export licenses for their sale.

