Britain is preparing a secret dossier on Trump in case of his re-election

British authorities are compiling a dossier on the political positions of former US President Donald Trump in case he is re-elected for a second term. This is reported by the British publication inews, citing unnamed sources, UNN reports.

Details

According to the publication, the British Foreign Office has led the way in gathering intelligence on how a second Trump presidency could affect the UK in a number of areas.

Conservative insiders warn that Mr. Trump's victory over Joe Biden in November's election will "throw a huge grenade into global geopolitics" - including major spillover effects in the UK.

Diplomats are preparing a dossier on Trump detailing his latest positions on key issues affecting Britain, such as the conflict in Ukraine, the Middle East, and international trade the newspaper writes, citing sources.

It is noted that the British government will need contingency plans to protect itself from "security threats" associated with Trump's re-election.

Biden calls Trump a terrible threat to democracy