Biden calls Trump a terrible threat to democracy

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 106214 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 134737 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 133960 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 174210 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 170844 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 279592 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178120 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167101 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148774 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

March 2, 04:32 AM • 101618 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

March 2, 04:43 AM • 101235 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

March 2, 05:19 AM • 103187 views
Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

March 2, 05:34 AM • 63316 views
Night drone strike in Khmelnytskyi: what is known about the consequences of the attack

07:01 AM • 34303 views
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

11:46 AM • 39943 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 279587 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 247646 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 232826 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 258213 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 27012 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 134733 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 105413 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 105438 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 121628 views
Biden calls Trump a terrible threat to democracy

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 39681 views

Biden calls Trump a threat to democracy, citing his willingness to undermine it for the sake of power.

In a fiery speech in Pennsylvania, US President Joe Biden said that Donald Trump is ready to sacrifice the country's democratic system in order to achieve his return to power. This was reported by The New York Times, according to UNN.

Details

On the eve of the third anniversary of the attack on the Capitol by Mr. Trump's supporters on January 6, 2021, Mr. Biden called the upcoming election a choice between a candidate committed to upholding America's centuries-old ideals and an agent of chaos willing to abandon them for personal gain.

There is no confusion about who Trump is and what he is going to do. We all know who Donald Trump is. The question is: who are we?

Biden said in his speech.

Biden said that the people who died in Washington during the January 2021 riots died "because of Donald Trump's lies.

They died because his lies brought a mob to Washington

Biden believes.

The 31-minute speech was Biden's first public campaign event since he announced in April that he would run for re-election.

The US Supreme Court will hear a case that could overturn charges related to the 2021 attack on the Capitol

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

PoliticsNews of the World

