Biden calls Trump a terrible threat to democracy

In a fiery speech in Pennsylvania, US President Joe Biden said that Donald Trump is ready to sacrifice the country's democratic system in order to achieve his return to power. This was reported by The New York Times, according to UNN.

Details

On the eve of the third anniversary of the attack on the Capitol by Mr. Trump's supporters on January 6, 2021, Mr. Biden called the upcoming election a choice between a candidate committed to upholding America's centuries-old ideals and an agent of chaos willing to abandon them for personal gain.

There is no confusion about who Trump is and what he is going to do. We all know who Donald Trump is. The question is: who are we? Biden said in his speech.

Biden said that the people who died in Washington during the January 2021 riots died "because of Donald Trump's lies.

They died because his lies brought a mob to Washington Biden believes.

The 31-minute speech was Biden's first public campaign event since he announced in April that he would run for re-election.

