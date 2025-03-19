Britain and EU are negotiating to accelerate arms for Ukraine before the ceasefire - Bloomberg

$41.320.07
A failure occurred in the operation of Privat terminals: the bank says the problem has already been resolved
Exclusive
April 15, 02:47 PM • 30535 views

The General Staff confirmed the strike on the deployment point of the 448th Missile Brigade of the Russian Federation, which struck Sumy.

Exclusive
April 15, 12:27 PM • 111851 views

Ukrainians are changing their holiday destinations: what they are choosing

April 15, 12:21 PM • 106022 views

Sytnyk Used to Vacation at the Hunting Grounds Where a Dog Was Shot With a Gun, and Its Owner Ran for Parliament

Exclusive
April 15, 12:10 PM • 60375 views

Organized dog fights and shot the animal in the head: the man is already in pre-trial detention for attempted murder

April 15, 07:31 AM • 71684 views

Zelensky proposed to the Verkhovna Rada to extend martial law and mobilization for another 90 days

Exclusive
April 14, 04:00 PM • 186079 views

Hiding behind the IMF, Hetmantsev is trying to push a bill on the activities of the Deposit Guarantee Fund through the Rada

Exclusive
April 14, 01:44 PM • 150360 views

Lowering prices on "chips and soda" is not about medical necessity. People's Deputy criticized the Top 100 medicines from the Ministry of Health

April 14, 12:59 PM • 158088 views

Broke the bus window and saved people: what is known about 13-year-old Kyrylo Illyashenko, who became a hero of Sumy

Exclusive
April 14, 11:31 AM • 138553 views

Fake disability: how many employees of state and law enforcement agencies are in the focus of investigators – the SBI response

Publications
Exclusives
In Donetsk region, the Armed Forces of Ukraine returned the settlement of Dniproenerhiya under control - Nayev

April 15, 12:43 PM • 12484 views

Hermès overtakes LVMH to become the most valuable luxury goods company

April 15, 02:29 PM • 16831 views

Meghan Markle openly spoke about miscarriage and postpartum preeclampsia in a new podcast

April 15, 02:44 PM • 14803 views

The issue of territories is a red line for us: Zelenskyy on Vitkoff's statement regarding the "peace agreement"

April 15, 02:57 PM • 13735 views

HBO officially confirmed the cast of the "Harry Potter" series

April 15, 03:02 PM • 11978 views
"Gray" iPhone: Why small chains sell Apple equipment cheaper

April 15, 10:42 AM • 85793 views

"Rivne Vertical": How Ivanna Smachylo headed the State Property Fund of Ukraine and what Minister Koval has to do with it

April 15, 09:24 AM • 98134 views

The court is not a decree: how ARMA, under the leadership of Duma, demonstrates disregard for the law

April 15, 07:22 AM • 128128 views
Britain and EU are negotiating to accelerate arms for Ukraine before the ceasefire - Bloomberg

Kyiv • UNN

 • 12833 views

Great Britain and the European Union are discussing accelerating arms deliveries to Ukraine. This is being done on the eve of a possible ceasefire in order to strengthen Ukraine's position.

The United Kingdom and the European Union are negotiating to accelerate arms supplies to Ukraine ahead of a possible complete ceasefire, British Foreign Secretary David Lammy told Bloomberg shortly before Vladimir Putin agreed to a limited truce, UNN writes.

Details

David Lammy said he discussed the possibility of sending more military support to Ukraine before any broad cessation of hostilities is implemented at a meeting in London with EU chief diplomat Kaya Kallas on Tuesday. According to him, this issue was also raised at a meeting of the G7 foreign ministers in Canada last week.

Of course it’s our intention to put Ukraine in the strongest possible position militarily and economically. We want peace to prevail but we get peace through strength and that means putting Ukraine in the strongest possible position to repel any prospects of the war beginning again

- Lammy said in an interview with Bloomberg before Putin's conversation with US President Donald Trump ended.

Putin and Trump reached an agreement on Tuesday to limit Russian attacks on Ukrainian energy assets for 30 days, but Putin refused to agree to a broader ceasefire sought by the United States. They agreed to immediately begin negotiations on a ceasefire at sea - in the Black Sea, as well as on a "complete ceasefire and lasting peace", the White House said after the call ended.

The White House released a statement following the phone call between Trump and Putin: details18.03.25, 19:51 • 108335 views

The Kremlin's report on the conversation with Trump says that Putin put forward several conditions for a lasting ceasefire, including the suspension of arms supplies and intelligence support to Ukraine. The Kremlin said that Ukraine should also stop mobilization and that "a key condition for preventing the escalation of the conflict and working towards its resolution through political and diplomatic means should be the complete cessation of foreign military assistance and the provision of intelligence information to Kyiv".

Details of the conversation between Trump and Putin: the Kremlin has published a statement18.03.25, 19:53 • 102413 views

Shortly before reports of the conversation, Lammy called on Russia to agree to an "unconditional ceasefire" and warned that Putin should not be allowed to use the truce to rearm the army until a lasting peace settlement is reached. The United Kingdom and other European allies of Ukraine are concerned that Russia will reject a peace agreement and use the ceasefire period to rearm and further attack Ukraine, the publication points out.

"We want a cessation of all hostilities, not a period when Putin can rearm and leave again," Lammy said. - No "ifs", no "buts", no conditions: Putin could simply announce an unconditional ceasefire based on what was agreed between the US, with our help, and the Ukrainians last week, and we could start a proper peace process in Ukraine".

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarNews of the World
