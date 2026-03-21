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Britain allowed the US to use its bases for strikes on Iran

Kyiv • UNN

 • 958 views

The British government has approved the use of military bases to destroy Iran's missile facilities. This decision was made to protect ships in the Strait of Hormuz.

Britain allowed the US to use its bases for strikes on Iran

The British government has given permission to the United States to use military bases for strikes on Iranian missile facilities that are attacking ships in the Strait of Hormuz. This was reported by Reuters, citing a statement from the British government, informs UNN.

Details

It is noted that on Friday, British ministers met to discuss the war with Iran and Tehran's blockade of the Strait of Hormuz.

They confirmed that the agreement for the US to use British bases in the collective self-defense of the region includes US defensive operations to destroy missile facilities and capabilities used to attack ships in the Strait of Hormuz.

- the publication quotes the statement.

Iran states that the Strait of Hormuz is "closed only to enemies"14.03.26, 19:39 • 6876 views

The media reminds that Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi stated in his post on the social network X that British Prime Minister Keir Starmer "is endangering British lives by allowing British bases to be used for aggression against Iran," adding: "Iran will exercise its right to self-defense."

Starmer said this week that the UK would not be drawn into a war over Iran. He initially rejected a US request to use British bases for strikes on Iran, saying he needed to be sure of the legality of any military action.

Context

US President Donald Trump stated that "military victory over Iran has been achieved" and called NATO allies "cowards" for not helping with the Strait of Hormuz issue.

Earlier, the leaders of Great Britain, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Japan, and Canada strongly condemned Iran's recent attacks on unarmed merchant ships in the Persian Gulf, attacks on civilian infrastructure, including oil and gas facilities, and the de facto closure of the Strait of Hormuz by Iranian forces.

At the same time, the administration of US President Donald Trump is considering plans to occupy or blockade the Iranian island of Kharg to force Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz.

US military moves freely in Iran, and the Strait of Hormuz will open by itself - Trump20.03.26, 22:00 • 5118 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

PoliticsNews of the World
Keir Starmer
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