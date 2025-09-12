Brilliant Investments: Should You Keep Your Money in Precious Stones?

I often say that diamonds are not only a woman's best friend, but also excellent conversationalists. Well, think about it: they sparkle beautifully, always keep silent, and can keep secrets better than any safe. But here's the question: can they also keep our money?

After all, in a world where stocks tap dance on charts, cryptocurrencies jump like kids on a trampoline, and real estate is as capricious as "that one" suitor you'll never call back – perhaps precious stones will turn out to be the most stable?

For several decades, the so-called "big three" – sapphires, rubies, and emeralds – have remained in the spotlight of investors and collectors. Among them, the most popular are those stones with legendary origins: Kashmiri sapphires, Burmese rubies, and Colombian emeralds. These precious stones are quite rare on the market, which is why they are of high quality.

Natural diamonds are not "lagging behind." They continue to be considered an eternally sought-after classic, but it is important to distinguish here: ordinary colorless diamonds have lost value in recent years due to competition from laboratory-grown analogues, while rare colored diamonds (blue, pink, yellow) continue to set records in value.

As for investing in laboratory diamonds, it is worth understanding that despite their visual flawlessness and relatively high availability, they have no investment value; reselling them profitably is practically impossible.

In short, the value of a precious stone is formed by special rules: color, its saturation and hue, origin, clarity and absence of treatments, size, and the presence of a certificate from GIA, SSEF, or AGL. These factors can significantly increase the price and determine how liquid the asset will be in the future.

And here we come to another question – should one invest in the stone itself or in a finished piece of jewelry? If you ask me, I would choose a separate stone, as it is a universal asset that is easy to evaluate and quickly sell.

And a piece of jewelry, although it may carry additional value due to the brand and design, is still a riskier investment asset. For example, jewelry from Cartier or Van Cleef & Arpels is often sold for more than the value of individual stones precisely because of the history and artistic significance of the brands. In contrast, jewelry with precious stones without a brand can remain with you forever as an unpleasant reminder of investment ambitions.

Well, and of course, the topic of investing in precious stones could not do without "pitfalls." When you decide to store your money in the glitter of precious crystals, you should remember about commissions and sales timeframes. This is a strategy with a horizon of at least five years. In addition, there is also the risk of overpaying for a treated or synthetic stone without proper expertise. And there are no compromises here: always check certificates and origin, only then can you distinguish a real investment asset from a brilliant illusion.

So, if we talk about stability, the most reliable in the long term remain the "big three" with the correct origin and without treatments, as well as rare natural colored diamonds.

But it is very important to note – investing in precious stones can be a beautiful adventure, but even the brightest sapphire will not replace common sense and a scrupulous approach. Before starting the game, it is worth learning its rules, understanding the risks, and not succumbing to the temptation of glitter. Because in a world where every stone has its own story, those who read it carefully win. And then, instead of disappointment, you will get an asset that provides both financial stability and aesthetic pleasure.

Olena Sosedka