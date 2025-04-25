Brief rains and thunderstorms in places: what will the weather be like in Ukraine on April 25

On Friday, April 25, variable cloudiness is expected in Ukraine. This is reported by the Ukrhydrometeorological Center, reports UNN.

Details

According to weather forecasters, the weather in Ukraine will be formed by a field of reduced pressure. The atmospheric front, which will move from the northwest, will cause unstable weather throughout Ukraine during the day. Changes to cooler weather from the northern latitudes are gradually being prepared in the airspace over Ukraine.

In the afternoon in Ukraine, short-term rains, in some places thunderstorms. Wind predominantly northerly, 5-10 m/s. Temperature at night 8-13°; in the afternoon in the western and northern regions 18-23°, in the rest of the territory 21-26° - the message says.

In Kyiv and the region on Friday it will be cloudy with clearings, rain is likely in the afternoon. The air temperature will be 21-23° warm.

International DNA Day and Bright Friday: What else is celebrated on April 25