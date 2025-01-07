Brazil hands over black box data from crashed Azerbaijan Airlines plane to Kazakhstan

Brazilian investigators have completed the extraction of data from two black boxes found on board the Azerbaijan Airlines plane that crashed in Kazakhstan on December 25 and handed them over to the Kazakh authorities. This was reported by UNN with reference to DW.

"All data was transferred to the Kazakh investigative authority ... in accordance with international protocols for investigating air crashes," the Brazilian Air Force, whose Center for the Investigation and Prevention of Aviation Accidents conducted the data retrieval, said in a statement.

According to officials, investigators from Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan and Russia also arrived in Brazil to conduct the investigation.

Azerbaijan believes that a Brazilian-made Embraer-190 aircraft was shot down by a Russian air defense missile, which the Kremlin says was used to fight Ukrainian drones in the region.

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev at a meeting with family members of the crew killed in the plane crash and the surviving flight attendants said that the blame for the crash lies with representatives of the Russian Federation and demanded that the perpetrators be punished.

Recall

An AZAL airplane en route from Baku to Grozny crashed near Aktau airport. After the control systems failed, the crew made an emergency landing, as a result of which the front part of the plane collapsed. There were 67 people on board, 38 died.