Brazil hands over black box data from crashed Azerbaijan Airlines plane to Kazakhstan

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 42589 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 145473 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 126279 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 133953 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 133427 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 169999 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 110428 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 163299 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104430 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113941 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Popular news
Macron urged Europe to abandon "happy vassalization" towards the US

Macron urged Europe to abandon “happy vassalization” towards the US

February 28, 11:38 AM • 93051 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 129397 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 128068 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 91451 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: "He can come back when he is ready for peace"

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 100957 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 145473 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 169999 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 163299 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 191077 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 180319 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 128068 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 129397 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 142553 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 134206 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 151414 views
Brazil hands over black box data from crashed Azerbaijan Airlines plane to Kazakhstan

Brazil hands over black box data from crashed Azerbaijan Airlines plane to Kazakhstan

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 25120 views

Brazilian investigators have completed the extraction of data from the black boxes of the Azerbaijan Airlines plane that crashed in Kazakhstan. Azerbaijan accuses Russia of shooting down the plane with an air defense missile.

Brazilian investigators have completed the extraction of data from two black boxes found on board the Azerbaijan Airlines plane that crashed in Kazakhstan on December 25 and handed them over to the Kazakh authorities. This was reported by UNN with reference to DW. 

"All data was transferred to the Kazakh investigative authority ... in accordance with international protocols for investigating air crashes," the Brazilian Air Force, whose Center for the Investigation and Prevention of Aviation Accidents conducted the data retrieval, said in a statement.

According to officials, investigators from Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan and Russia also arrived in Brazil to conduct the investigation.

Azerbaijan believes that a Brazilian-made Embraer-190 aircraft was shot down by a Russian air defense missile, which the Kremlin says was used to fight Ukrainian drones in the region. 

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev at a meeting with family members of the crew killed in the plane crash and the surviving flight attendants said that the blame for the crash lies with representatives of the Russian Federation and demanded that the perpetrators be punished.

Recall

An AZAL airplane en route from Baku to Grozny crashed near Aktau airport. After the control systems failed, the crew made an emergency landing, as a result of which the front part of the plane collapsed. There were 67 people on board, 38 died.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

News of the World
brazilBrazil
azerbaijanAzerbaijan
kazakhstanKazakhstan

