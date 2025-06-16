$41.450.04
Borscht Index Increased by 27% Year-Over-Year - UCAB

Kyiv • UNN

 • 216 views

In June 2025, the cost of cooking borscht is 196 UAH, which is 12% cheaper than in May, but 27% more expensive year-on-year. The increase in the borscht index is due to the rising prices of meat and vegetables.

Borscht Index Increased by 27% Year-Over-Year - UCAB

The cost of cooking borscht in June 2025 is UAH 196, which is 12% cheaper than in May, but 27% more expensive than a year ago. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Ukrainian Agribusiness Club (UCAB). 

Details 

The main role in the growth of the borscht index was played by the rise in price of meat and certain vegetables of the past harvest

– noted UCAB analysts.

Meat

  • Beef (goulash): +6% per month (up to UAH 336/kg), +20% per year;
    • Chicken fillet: +11% (UAH 222/kg), +39% per year;
      • Pork neck: price is stable (UAH 330/kg), but 31% higher than last year. 

        Vegetables

        • Onions: +33% per month (UAH 40/kg), +32% per year;
          • Potatoes (old): +10% (UAH 38/kg), +33% per year;
            • Young cabbage: -66% per month (UAH 25/kg), but 64% more expensive than last year.  

              Dairy products

              • Milk: -2% (UAH 54.3/900 ml);
                • Cream: -6% (UAH 33.3/200 g). 

                  Grocery 

                  • Sunflower oil: -2% (UAH 75.3/850 ml);
                    • Sugar: -1% (UAH 32.7/kg). 

                      Additionally

                      Category C1 eggs decreased by 5% per month (UAH 68.9/dozen), but their cost increased by 79% over the year. 

                      Let us remind you

                      In May 2025, the cost of borscht reached UAH 222. The current decrease is due to the arrival of young vegetables on the market. 

                      In July, a further decrease in prices for new crop vegetables is expected, which may slightly reduce the borscht index

                      – the UCAB monitoring says.

                      Andrey Kulik

                      Andrey Kulik

