Border violators have decreased in recent days, but they resort to tricks - Demchenko

The dynamics of attempts to illegally cross the border has been decreasing over the past few days. Between December 31 and January 2, the number of detained offenders decreased slightly, but they continue to resort to various tricks to cross the border. This was stated by the spokesman for the State Border Guard Service, Andriy Demchenko, during a telethon on Friday, UNN reports.

Over the past few days, the dynamics have been decreasing. In fact, on the 31st, 1st, 2nd, the number of detained offenders slightly decreased than it was a little earlier, but we see that offenders continue to resort to the following tricks - Demchenko said.

"We have seen before that the organizers of such schemes, who promise people assistance in illegal border crossing, also resort to the use of machinery and cars, passing them off as specialized equipment, in particular, disguising them as collection vehicles, medical aid vehicles, or even joining a funeral procession. One of the cases was when a fallen soldier was buried, and a car joined the procession, trying to hide so that the organizers and the offenders who were driving the car would not be exposed," said Demchenko.

He emphasized that most cases of attempts to illegally cross the border are recorded in the green zone, i.e. outside the checkpoints.

"The organizers try to bring the violators as close to the border as possible, and then send them to the border line to try to illegally cross the state border," added Demchenko.

Recall

Border guards detained two men who were trying to get into Slovakia under the guise of railroad workers, disguised as railway workers, wearing overalls with reflective vests.