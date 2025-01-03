Border violators have decreased in recent days, but they resort to tricks - Demchenko

ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 63739 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 151624 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 129660 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 137114 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 135422 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 173655 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 111104 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 166019 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104536 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113984 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 133210 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day
February 28, 03:20 PM • 132263 views

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 132263 views
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump
05:55 PM • 52056 views

US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

05:55 PM • 52056 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding
06:08 PM • 101955 views

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 101955 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: "He can come back when he is ready for peace"
06:35 PM • 104165 views

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 104165 views
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 151624 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 151624 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 173655 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 173655 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 166019 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 193693 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias
February 27, 11:50 AM • 182843 views

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 182843 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day
February 28, 03:20 PM • 132265 views

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 132265 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 133212 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 143662 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"
February 28, 09:03 AM • 135228 views

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 135228 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 152355 views
Border violators have decreased in recent days, but they resort to tricks - Demchenko
Kyiv  •  UNN
 • 27164 views

Border violators have decreased in recent days, but they resort to tricks - Demchenko

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 27164 views

The State Border Guard Service reports a decrease in attempts to illegally cross the border in recent days. Violators use various disguises, including special equipment and joining funeral processions.

The dynamics of attempts to illegally cross the border has been decreasing over the past few days. Between December 31 and January 2, the number of detained offenders decreased slightly, but they continue to resort to various tricks to cross the border. This was stated by the spokesman for the State Border Guard Service, Andriy Demchenko, during a telethon on Friday, UNN reports.

Over the past few days, the dynamics have been decreasing. In fact, on the 31st, 1st, 2nd, the number of detained offenders slightly decreased than it was a little earlier, but we see that offenders continue to resort to the following tricks

- Demchenko said.

"We have seen before that the organizers of such schemes, who promise people assistance in illegal border crossing, also resort to the use of machinery and cars, passing them off as specialized equipment, in particular, disguising them as collection vehicles, medical aid vehicles, or even joining a funeral procession. One of the cases was when a fallen soldier was buried, and a car joined the procession, trying to hide so that the organizers and the offenders who were driving the car would not be exposed," said Demchenko.

He emphasized that most cases of attempts to illegally cross the border are recorded in the green zone, i.e. outside the checkpoints.

"The organizers try to bring the violators as close to the border as possible, and then send them to the border line to try to illegally cross the state border," added Demchenko.

Border guards detained two men who were trying to get into Slovakia under the guise of railroad workers, disguised as railway workers, wearing overalls with reflective vests.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
state-border-guard-service-of-ukraineState Border Guard Service of Ukraine
slovakiaSlovakia

